Ted Cruz Almost Caught A Beer Can To The Face At The Houston Astros Victory Parade

Republican Senator Ted Cruz had to dodge a beer can from the crowd during the World Series celebration parade for the Houston Astros.

On Monday, Nov. 7, a 33-year-old man was arrested by Houston Police for throwing an empty beer can at Cruz. Authorities tweeted that the suspect will face assault charges for his attempt to hit the Texas Senator but the identity of the man won’t be shared until “formal charges are filed.”

Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect’s name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed. 2/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022

A video of the incident was shared on social media and has since gone viral.

In the clip, loud boos from the crowd can be heard as the float Cruz was on passed by. When he saw the beer can coming, he immediately put his hand up to block it and ducked which caused the thrower to miss striking him.

Another man on the float jumped up to swat the can away and protect the 51-year-old from getting hit. He also identified the suspect to law enforcement officials.

Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2 — Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022

Cruz hopped on Twitter after the parade and thanked the Houston police for moving swiftly and arresting the unidentified man. Cruz also took a jab at the can-thrower.

As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. https://t.co/CRSfNHckA2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2022

The senator lives in Houston and is a big fan of the Astros. He attended multiple World Series games this season. Despite almost being hit, Cruz tweeted that he “had a great time” at the parade.

Fired up crowd today during the @Astros #WorldSeries parade! Such a great time celebrating an amazing team!#GoStros pic.twitter.com/mvjtRLtKWx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2022

Many people are speculating whether the unidentified man’s intentions were to actually hit the Texas senator or grace him with a beer. During many sports parades, athletes will usually catch beer cans that are being thrown and quickly chug them — leaving some to ask, could this have been that?

