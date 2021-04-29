Ted Cruz appeared to doze off during President Biden's first joint address to Congress

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
ted cruz sleep congress
C-Span

  • Sen. Ted Cruz appeared to doze off during Joe Biden's address to Congress.

  • The Texas senator later called the speech "boring, but radical."

  • Other GOP lawmakers appeared similarly disinterested in Biden's speech.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz appeared to doze off during President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

Cruz, who has been fiercely critical of President Biden, was filmed struggling to keep his eyes open as he watched Biden give his address in the House.

President Biden used the speech to talk about the progress of his administration in its first 100 days, touching on issues including the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and Biden's $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

In one clip, which reportedly took place more than an hour into Biden's speech, the president was discussing immigration reform and said: "If you actually want to solve a problem, I've sent a bill to take a close look at it."

As Biden spoke, broadcast footage cut to Cruz twice, who appears to be dropping off to sleep.

Cruz later quoted a clip of the incident, along with the caption "BoringButRadical."

The Texas senator later told Fox News: "The speech by design was calm and dulcet tones. I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech. It was monotone, the chamber was nearly empty."

"Joe is deliberately being boring but the substance of what he's saying is radical."

Other GOP lawmakers were also critical of the substance of Biden's speech, Insider's Oma Seddiq reported.

Rep. Lauren Boebert live-tweeted criticism of the speech, and subsequently wrote that the "best thing about this speech is that it's over."

Rep. Jim Jordan, meanwhile, shook his head vigorously while Biden discussed his economic reforms, according to a report.

After the speech concluded, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted: "This whole thing could have just been an email."

