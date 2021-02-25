Ted Cruz approval rating with Republican voters crashes 23% following Cancun trip

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Namita Singh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Ted Cruz has faced criticism since leaving storm-hit Texas to go to Cancun, Mexico with his family&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Ted Cruz has faced criticism since leaving storm-hit Texas to go to Cancun, Mexico with his family

(Getty Images)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s approval rating among Republicans has plummeted since last week amid the controversy over his family trip to Cancun as the state grappled with power outages triggered by an unusual deep freeze, a new poll has found.

Around 53 per cent of Republicans approved of the way Mr Cruz is handling his job, a 23 percentage point decline from his ratings in January, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll released on Wednesday. A month earlier, his approval rating stood at 76 per cent among Republicans, in a separate poll conducted by Morning Consult.

Around 24 per cent of voters approved of Mr Cruz as a senator while 49 per cent disapproved of his performance, the poll conducted between 20 February and 22 February found.

The survey with 1,500 participants was carried out across the US after his home state saw the worst winter storm in three decades with temperatures dipping to as low as 0F (-18C).

The senator drew a fierce backlash over the timing of his trip to Mexico amid the winter weather crisis in his home state.

Mr Cruz had flown to Cancun with his family while Texans were left to deal with electricity and water shortages. After the news about his vacation broke, the politician quickly abandoned the trip and later admitted that it had been a “mistake.” He added that he took the trip to appease his daughters.

But Mr Cruz had been losing support even before the Cancun controversy. The GOP leader had an 81 per cent approval rating among Republican supporters in a survey by Morning Consult conducted between 27 December and 5 January. The number dipped by 5 points to 76 per cent in January, after he objected to the decision of Congress to certify the victory of Joe Biden as US president.

Read More

Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

GOP Texas Congressman attacks Ted Cruz: ‘When a crisis hits my state, I’m there’

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz says wife Heidi is ‘pretty pissed’ about Cancun text message leak

    Sen. Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, is upset over leaked text messages regarding their recent Mexican vacation. On Tuesday, the senator said he and his family faced heavy criticism after they decided to take a warm vacation while Texas residents suffered frigid temperatures and power outages, per People. “Here’s a suggestion: just don’t be a——-,” said Cruz in regards to who leaked the messages.

  • Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

    Heidi Cruz’s ‘high powered’ role on her husband’s campaign trail prompts comparisons with Hillary Clinton

  • Can Ted Cruz Take a Beating? Dallas Store Sells Piñata Mocking Senator for Cancun Trip

    A party supply store in Dallas is inviting customers and frustrated Texans to take a swing at Sen. Ted Cruz — literally. ABC Party HQ has begun selling a piñata that replicates last week’s now-infamous photos of Cruz trying to sneak away to Cancun while his fellow Texans froze in their homes during a brutal winter storm. Dallas’ local NBC News station News 5 DFW first reported on the cheeky piñata, which stands at three feet tall and retails for $100. The piñata is a pretty accurate (if somewhat flattering) replica of Cruz, complete with a Texas flag face mask, a rollaway suitcase and an oversized passport in hand. Also Read: Ted Cruz Blasted by 'The Real' Host Jeannie Mai for Letting His Kids 'See Their Privilege' ABC Party co-owner Carlos De La Fuente told Newsweek that since the piñatas are custom-made, buyers will need to wait up to two weeks for their pre-ordered versions to be completed. “We just see it as something trending in the news, and want to provide a good laugh for people during these difficult times,” De La Fuente said. Last week, Cruz came under fire when he and his family tried to escape their “freezing” home in Texas after a squall knocked almost the entire state’s energy grid offline. Cruz later said he was just “trying to be a good dad” after his daughters asked to go on vacation to Mexico to escape the cold while millions of other Texans were without power. Also Read: Ted Cruz Calls Out 'Assholes' Who Leaked Group Chat About Cancun Trip Take a closer look at the piñata in the tweet below. Sen. Ted Cruz piñatas created at Dallas party store: https://t.co/ClkBrGIQRK pic.twitter.com/XjZU94ZtQx — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 23, 2021 Read original story Can Ted Cruz Take a Beating? Dallas Store Sells Piñata Mocking Senator for Cancun Trip At TheWrap

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Single-dose vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants, data shows

    The Food and Drug Administration announced that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine meets the requirements of the emergency use authorization review process. Authorization could come on Friday.

  • Three-quarters of all voters, including 60% of Republicans, support Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan: poll

    A new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed bipartisan support for the coronavirus aid package, which is set to receive a House vote on Friday.

  • ‘The Republican Messiah’: New York GOP leader arrested over US Capitol riot

    FBI tipped off about Philip Grillo by two people who have known him for decades

  • 6ix9ine Reveals Why He Left Instagram and Didn't Drop Music for Six Months

    Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram on Tuesday, where he revealed why he's been out of the public eye for six months after a flurry of activity.

  • Fed Chair: Could Take Years to Hit Inflation Target

    In his second day of testimony before Congress this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that he is not worried about a persistent rise in inflation anytime soon. “We live in a time where there is significant disinflationary pressures around the world and where essentially all major advanced economy’s central banks have struggled to get to 2%,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. Significant slack in the labor market plays a key role in the dynamic, Powell said, explaining that “our policy is accommodative because unemployment is high and the labor market is far from maximum employment.” While some asset prices have risen recently, including those for cars and some types of technology, the increases are likely temporary. “That doesn’t necessarily lead to inflation because inflation is a process that repeats itself year over year over year,” he told the committee. If short-term inflation does spike in the spring as the service economy reopens and consumers start spending down their ample savings, Powell assured lawmakers that the Fed has “the tools to deal with it.” A goal, not a worry: Powell reiterated that the Fed’s goal is to push inflation up to its 2% target range, something the central bank has been unable to do for decades. “I’m confident that we can and that we will, and we are committed to using our tools to achieving that,” he said. “We believe we can do it, we believe we will do it.” A team effort: Other Fed leaders expressed dovish stances on inflation Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia that while the outlook is improving, “it will take some time for economic activity and employment to return to levels that prevailed at the business cycle peak reached last February.” In the meantime, the Fed will maintain policies that are intended to push inflation “above 2 percent for some time," Clarida said. Speaking to an economics class at Harvard University, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that “the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” which would likely depend upon widespread vaccination distribution. “Inflation remains very low, and although various measures of inflation expectations have picked up recently, they remain within their recent historical ranges,” she said. “I will carefully monitor inflation expectations, it will be important to see a sustained improvement in actual inflation to meet our average inflation goal,” she added. Why it matters: The Fed chief once again is providing Democrats with a powerful defense against charges that their proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill will spark a destructive increase in inflation. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • India, Pakistan militaries agree to stop cross-border firing in rare joint statement

    The militaries of India and Pakistan said in a rare joint statement on Thursday that they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months. The nuclear-armed neighbours signed a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region in 2003, but the truce has frayed in recent years, and there have been mounting casualties among villagers living close to the de facto border. "Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the joint statement said.

  • Oxford COVID vaccine 'has better protection the longer second dose is delayed'

    Prof Anthony Harnden said data supports the decision to delay the second jab by up to 12 weeks.

  • New Ad Calling Out Fox News Host Causes #TuckerIsABigot To Trend On Twitter

    Tucker Carlson's downplaying of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot comes under the spotlight in Really American PAC’s new video.

  • Joe Biden to visit storm-stricken Texas as Ted Cruz talks about cancel culture at CPAC

    Republican senator to discuss ‘Bill of rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture’ at conservative conference after facing backlash for fleeing to Cancun amid winter storms

  • WATCH: Aaron Gordon is Sean Grande’s irrational choice for Celtics to target

    Is the Magic forward a savvy option for Boston to go after in a trade?

  • Biden's trade pick vows to work more closely with allies

    President Joe Biden’s pick to be the top U.S. trade envoy promised to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies, indicating a break from the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach. Tai dodged questions on two politically sensitive questions — whether the Biden administration would drop President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and whether it would revive former President Barack Obama's Asia-Pacific trade deal that was jettisoned by Trump.

  • Cuomo jokes about picking 'anatomy' to vaccinate state lawmaker

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joked about picking ‘part of the anatomy’ where a state lawmaker would receive his COVID-19 vaccine during an event.

  • Sisters Claim They Can Only See Dad On Stepmother’s Terms

    Sisters Amanda and Christina claim their stepmother, Kim’s, behavior toward them and their father, Ronnie, has destroyed their relationship with her. “Kim is extremely selfish, narcissistic and controlling, and she makes herself the victim in every situation,” says Amanda. “Kim has made my dad’s life a living hell,” Christina adds. “Anytime my sister and I wanted to spend time with my dad, it had to be on Kim’s terms. It had to be an approved location, and on top of that, he had to abide by a time frame.” On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, hear about Kim and Ronnie’s relationship – and the accusations they each make against the other. Watch more from “My Wife is Punishing Me for an Affair I Swear Never Happened.” And on Thursday’s conclusion, Dr. Phil examines some of the “irrefutable evidence” Kim claims proves that Ronnie has cheated. How does Ronnie respond? Can this marriage be saved – and should it? Check local listings to see where you can watch “Ronnie’s Flirting, Kim’s Jealousy: Can This Marriage Be Saved?” TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have family drama that needs Dr. Phil’s help? WATCH: Wife Admits She Created Fake Text Messages To Make Husband ‘Jealous’

  • 30 St. Patrick's Day Quotes to Celebrate the Luck of the Irish

    "Whether I drink often or just once in a while; I’m always sure to raise a glass to the dear old Emerald Isle."From The Pioneer Woman

  • Far-right Trump backers weaponized Christianity against democracy and could do it again

    I was assaulted by a Proud Boys supporter in a foreshadowing of the hate to come. I saw that same look on the faces of those who ravaged the Capitol.