Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to reporters prior to the Senate Republican luncheons at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz piled on Joe Biden’s comments on the Derek Chauvin trial, arguing that the US president speaking on the landmark criminal case could lead to the former Minneapolis police officer going free on appeal.

The senator from Texas attacked the president for publicly discussing the case in the Oval Office hours before the jury convicted Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.

Mr Biden made his comments after the jury was sequestered for their deliberations and said that he thought the evidence against the former police officer was “overwhelming.”

In the end, the jury agreed and convicted Chauvin, 45, on all three counts in the killing of Mr Floyd last year.

Mr Cruz seized on Mr Biden’s comments and also compared them with those of Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters.

“Joe Biden decides that Maxine Waters shouldn’t be the only politician foolishly providing grounds for a mistrial or a possible basis on appeal to challenge any guilty conviction,” Mr Cruz tweeted before the jury returned their verdict.

Ms Waters sparked controversy last weekend when she spoke at a racial justice rally in Minnesota and urged people to “get more confrontational” when demanding justice for Black people abused or killed at the hands of police officers.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is set to be sentenced in eight weeks, when he could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Mr Floyd’s killing on a Minneapolis street last May, which was captured on video by bystanders and went viral, sparking weeks of racial justice protests across the United States.

Read More

Watch live as jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

‘She was a child’: White House vows to fight systemic racism in wake of police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

Can you tell the difference between an inkblot and a gerrymandered congressional district?

Recommended Stories

  • Why is Lexington stalling on police reform? Haven’t we seen enough?

    It’s not clear exactly why the city won’t take the steps to ban no-knock warrants outright, but it is becoming a disgrace.

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP

  • ‘She was a child’: White House vows to fight systemic racism in wake of police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Following the police killing of a Black teenage girl in Ohio, moments before a guilty verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on addressing “systemic racism and implicit bias head-on” in law enforcement. “The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Chauvin verdict comes year after police called Floyd's death "medical distress"

    On the day of George Floyd's fatal arrest, Minneapolis police described a "medical incident" with no mention of an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It's been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn't at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. ''He's never played any better, that's for sure,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Grizzly victim knew risks of living with bears, friends say

    Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities around Yellowstone National Park, and backcountry snowmobile guide Charles “Carl” Mock knew well the risks that come with working, hiking and fishing among the fear-inspiring carnivores, his friends said. Bear spray residue found on Mock's clothing suggested he tried to ward off last week's attack using a canister of the Mace-like deterrent, considered an essential item in the backcountry. While some on social media questioned the inherent perils of such a lifestyle in the wake of Mock's death, those who knew him said he accepted the risk as a trade-off for time spent in a wilderness teeming with elk, deer, wolves and other wildlife.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Juicy Whitehead From A Woman's Neck

    "Up close and PORE-sonal"

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.

  • Late-night hosts react to Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘Still a lot of work to be done’

    Here’s what they had to say about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

  • George Floyd: How are African-Americans treated under the law?

    We've looked at some of the data around ethnicity and the US crime and justice system.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • 12 Outdoor Furniture Sets for Living Alfresco

    With warmer weather just around the corner, we're taking our home-design focus to the great outdoors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Apple ‘best-before’ dates: Tech giants told to reveal how long before phone models stop working

    Apple and Google will have to tell customers when their smartphones will stop working and leave them at risk of hacking, under laws being considered. The move is part of plans to ensure smart devices meet stricter security requirements and include smart speakers, baby monitors and video doorbells. Tech giants will be required to say how long new gadgets will get software that protects them from hacking and keeps apps running properly. A third of users are now keeping handsets for up to four years, but some brands offer vital updates for only two. Which? found most iPhones were still receiving updates after five years, but some Android phones guaranteed just two or three years’ new software while others abruptly cancelled planned updates for relatively new phones. University College London found in a study of 270 devices that none told users how long the tech would receive security software at the point of sale. Matt Warman, the digital infrastructure minister, said: “Phones and smart devices can be a goldmine for hackers looking to steal data, yet a great number still run older software with holes in their security systems.” Politicians have launched efforts to make it easier for consumers to repair broken gadgets, in particular home appliances, to extend their lifespan. MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have also hit out at “planned obsolescence”, devices that only last a short time, to cut waste, while innovation foundation Nesta has called for seven years of software updates to “break the two-year cycle” that forces consumers to regularly buy new tech. Although iPhones do provide several years of security updates, Apple has come under fire for slowing down its smartphones to improve battery life. Last year, it agreed to pay £360 million to settle a class action, although it did not admit wrongdoing. In 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 after agreeing to at least 10 years’ support when it was released in 2009. Makers will be expected to provide a simple point of contact for the public to report any vulnerabilities. And easy-to-guess default passwords such as “password” or “admin” will be banned. In extreme cases, so-called internet-of-things devices have been hijacked in their millions and used for “denial of service” attacks. The 2016 Mirai botnet attack, which shut down swathes of US websites, was one such cyber attack. Under the rules, device makers will also be mandated to provide a point of contact so that cyber researchers and “white hat”, or ethical, hackers can warn them of faults with their gadgets. Industry group the Cyber Tech Accord, backed by Arm, Microsoft and Dell, has also launched a set of voluntary standards to improve the security of smart devices, including a set of digital health check labels to be displayed on new tech such as toys and cameras.

  • The cause of George Floyd's death: Jurors faced alternate versions in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    Before a verdict was reached in the Chauvin trial, attorneys on both sides made their case to jurors about what caused George Floyd's death.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released