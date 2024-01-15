Ted Cruz Bizarrely Makes Cancun Joke While Telling Texans To Stay Warm

There are few constants in this world... death, taxes, and Sen. Ted Cruz humiliating himself with jokes about the time he ditched his fellow Texans and went to Cancun during a record cold snap.

On Sunday, the smarmy Texas Republican sent out a social media post telling his constituents to take steps to protect themselves in the midst of a massive cold wave blasting much of the country.

“Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe,” Cruz said, before adding this quip: “And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!”

As you can see, the post featured a clip of former “SNL” cast member Aidy Bryant portraying the Texas Senator sunning it up in the tropics.

Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe.



And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun! pic.twitter.com/cgVjhbqK7b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2024

The “joke” in the post, of course, is the time Cruz ditched Texas in February 2021 for the much warmer environs of Cancun, Mexico, during a cold spell that killed 246 Texans.

Cruz was slammed for leaving the state, which he later tried to blame on, depending on the day, his daughters, other parents in a Cancun group chat, and, of course, the media.

Although Cruz’ excuses were justifiably mocked, the Texas Senator is consistently annoying enough that voters might forget about it.

Except the Senator won’t let it die. Besides bringing up Cancun in Sunday’s post, he has made “jokes” about it on other occasions, such as last May, when he posted a photo posing next to a neon Cancun thermometer.

Not surprisingly, many users of X mocked Cruz for joking about Cancun at a time when many of his fellow citizens are at risk of freezing.

Feels a bit odd to joke about getting caught going to Mexico while your constituents froze for a week and at least 246 people died but here we are https://t.co/oSRuQ3UKqw — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) January 15, 2024

My mom was without power so long that that she had to burn bookshelves and some of her dining room chairs. I was going to risk driving 5 hours to go get her. People DIED and you thought this was appropriate you stupid bitch. https://t.co/OJQnC1ffud — Panic! At the Costco (@vj_burton) January 15, 2024

This joke doesn’t land bc MILLIONS of people still remember what it was like to sit without power and running water for days.



Uri wasn’t an obscure thing that only affected a handful of people. Half the state lost power. https://t.co/antXsFfVzJ — Roxanne Werner (@thisisroxanne) January 15, 2024

it's not a fking joke to ask your federal representative to not flea the state during a emergency hundreds of constituents died in, on account of antiquated and corrupted infrastructure enabled by your office https://t.co/v71PoyuKXr — katya (@EhresmanKatya) January 15, 2024

It just highlights your callousnous that you crack wise about leaving Texans during a massive infrastructure failure that left 246 Texans dead. https://t.co/So3nz1AWj4https://t.co/AuF5uhC1xk — Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon (@ksvarnon) January 15, 2024

I hope in November, Texans remember that @tedcruz thinks it’s hilarious that he bailed on his constituents as they died. https://t.co/9uwfCCR6aE — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) January 15, 2024

Trolling the people who lost loved ones, suffered serious property damage, and are still paying for bloated energy costs because of that storm is some evil, dystopian shit. These are our leaders. https://t.co/bPfc0X0oCn — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) January 15, 2024

One person was not only bothered by the tweet, but pointed out the Senator’s use of the Aidy Bryant clip might violate Texas laws against drag queens.

Ted, your post features a performer in DRAG, which is ILLEGAL in the state of Texas.



I am reporting you to bill author and drag EXPERT @NateSchatzline: Nathan, please advise: should Ted be jailed for the full year or merely punished with fines??? https://t.co/m3RyuaDaGIpic.twitter.com/VqtQ9Hqbqe — Concerned Parent in North Texas (@ZachRunsThings) January 15, 2024

