Ted Cruz Brutally Booed By Houston Astros Fans At World Series Parade

Houston Astros fans gathered in the city’s streets on Monday to honor the team’s World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, some people seemed more enthusiastic about booing Sen. Ted Cruz than they were about cheering the Astros’ victory.

For some reason, the smarmy Texas Republican rode in a car in the parade ― a move that didn’t score many points with fans.

Numerous videos taken at the parade show Cruz being brutally booed by thousands.

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about the fairly negative reaction the Texas Senator received from residents in his home state.

Cruz wasn’t the only Texas politician who struck out with Astros fans.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was also heartily booed, according to the Houston Chronicle.

One Twitter user even compared the two conservative politicians to “flies at a cookout,” while another noted that “assholes just gotta put some stink in everything.”

The Chronicle noted that Cruz was also booed when he attended a playoff game in New York between the Astros and the Yankees.

