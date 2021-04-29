Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep during Biden’s joint address

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep in Biden&#x002019;s joint session&lt;/p&gt; (C-SPAN)

Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep in Biden’s joint session

(C-SPAN)

Ted Cruz was caught on camera falling asleep during Joe Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress.

The Senator from Texas struggled to keep his eyes open as the president touted the achievements of his administration’s first 100 days on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, whom one-term president Donald Trump and Republicans unsuccessfully nicknamed “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential election, received a string of standing ovations.

But that was not enough to keep Mr Cruz awake, and even his fellow politicians noticed.

“Ted Cruz is taking a siesta at tonight’s Biden speech, asleep on the job as usual,” tweeted Democratic politician Julian Castro, who is also from Texas.

After the speech, which was one hour and five minutes, Mr Cruz took to Twitter to poke fun at himself and brand the event “#BoringButRadical.”

Read More

‘Rebuilding a nation’: Biden calls on America to embrace sweeping plans to reshape US

Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone

Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

Recommended Stories

  • Reporter who wrote false story about Vice President Kamala Harris quits New York Post

    The article splashed across the cover of Saturday’s New York Post seemed designed to enrage Republicans who have railed against the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

  • Mitch McConnell Puppet Lets The Truth Slip Out During Scathing Q&A Segment

    The Senate Minority Leader gets a little too real in a clip from Robert Smigel's new show, "Let's Be Real."

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • ‘I’m going to save her, I have to save her’: Final words of hero who jumped into River Thames to rescue woman

    Friend describes how 20-year-old was ‘adamant’ he had to help as father calls for posthumous George Cross

  • Security increased on Capitol Hill ahead of Biden’s address to Congress

    Ahead of President Biden’s address to Congress, Capitol Police, the Secret Service and the National Guard are bolstering security around the Capitol. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains the extensive security plans and how they differ from previous years.

  • Some Californians can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

    Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low-income, immigrants or elderly. The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Conspiratorial Constitution Tweet

    "Thank you for admitting that. Bless your heart," one critic snarked at the Colorado Republican, who'd riffed about "smarter" people in her post.

  • China slightly eases international flight suspension rules

    China's aviation regulator will slightly relax suspension rules on international flights due to COVID-19 as it seeks to facilitate more flexible capacity arrangement for airlines, it said on Wednesday. Airlines can now choose to cap the load factor on a flight, or percentage of seats filled, to no more than 40% for four weeks if more than five but less than 10 passengers on a previous flight test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement. The new rules would be effective since May 1, CAAC added.

  • 29-year-old woman dies after man jumps from parking garage and lands on her

    The tragedy occurred just a week shy of the woman's 30th birthday.

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January

  • Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose

    A 75-year-old grandfather of four died from COVID-19 a month after receiving his second vaccine shot in what's being called a "breakthrough" case.

  • Senate votes to repeal a Trump-era methane rule. What does it mean?

    Senate Democrats voted to reverse a Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency rule that limits regulation of methane.

  • Meghan McCain Defends Fox News Pushing Fake Stories

    The View/ABCYou would think that any reasonable person would agree that repeatedly pushing demonstrably false stories on the most-watched cable news outlet is not a good thing. But when the person is Meghan McCain and the network is Fox News, that is apparently not the case.“The last guy in the White House loved to accuse the mainstream media of pushing fake news, but it kind of looks like some of his most supportive conservative outlets are guilty of doing that very thing—again,” Whoopi Goldberg said at the top of The View on Wednesday morning, referring to the story about Biden allegedly trying to take away Americans’ burgers that Fox News hammered for days before ultimately issuing a retraction.Fox stars also repeatedly pushed the fake story that federal officials were giving migrant children copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’ children's book, which originated in the New York Post and led to the resignation of a longtime reporter who said she was “ordered” to write it.Sunny Hostin called the retractions “too little, too late” and part of a larger “campaign of misinformation that keeps coming from these conservative outlets.” Sara Haines agreed that there “needs to be consequences that are harsh and immediate” for anchors who perpetuate such lies.But McCain, who proudly declared herself the “only conservative woman in all of media,” said, “What I have found interesting in what I consider liberal media is not the stories we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about.”“For example, we never once talked about Hunter Biden as a ‘hot topic’ on this show, whereas Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr. cough in the wrong directions and it probably would have taken up the first two blocks,” she continued. From there, she offered a plug for her husband, Ben Domenech, a Fox News contributor who also runs, in her words, “one of the most influential conservative websites on the internet,” The Federalist.“The reason why these outlets need to exist is because everything else is liberal everywhere else,” McCain said. “There's a reason why Fox is killing it in the ratings and laps everyone else, because it seems like it’s rigged every place else!”Instead of talking about two concrete instances of conservative media deliberately pushing unverified stories about the Biden administration over a span of several days, McCain said her show should cover “the things every day that are inaccurate on CNN and MSNBC and then we can talk about fairness in the media.” She declined to list or highlight any specific examples from those networks.Later, Joy Behar pushed back on McCain’s suggestion that The View ignored some legitimate scandal about Biden’s son. “The reason we didn’t discuss Hunter Biden on this show is because even though the New York Post pushed the story, it was actually never vetted or verified by various news outlets.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump May Hold MAGA Rallies Beginning in May: Report

    Former President Donald Trump is exploring plans to once again hold Make America Great Again rallies as early as May, according to a new report. Trump aides reportedly told CNN that while the logistics of the rallies have not been nailed down, the former president’s events will largely use many of the same vendors his team used during his 2020 campaign events. “It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,” a source close to Trump reportedly told CNN. Trump has not held a rally since Joe Biden became president. The 45th president has previously said that he will travel to Alaska to campaign against Senator Lisa Murskowski (R., Ala.) after she voted to impeach him for “incitement of an insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Trump has also indicated that he is “seriously” contemplating a 2024 presidential bid. Asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month if he plans to run for president in 2024, Trump responded, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.” “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon,” he added.

  • Fans return, Chinese Super League season off to strong start

    Just over a week into the Chinese Super League season, Oscar is among the international players who are helping fans forget about the financial problems which plagued the competition ahead of the start. Recent international headlines focused on the folding of champion Jiangsu FC, the departure of big-name players and coaches — some stars who'd made the league one of the most talked-about outside Europe — and the imposition of a strict salary cap. On the opening day, though, and with fans back in the stadiums, the conversation switched to Oscar as the former Brazilian international and record Asian signing became the first player in the league's history to record four assists in a game.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital