Ted Cruz Called Out For Hypocrisy After Mocking Joe Biden's Tropical Vacation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) either has a very bad memory or simply likes being humiliated.

That’s the only reasonable explanation for why he attempted to mock President Joe Biden for vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands while much of the U.S. is plagued by a frigid winter storm.

Although it can be argued that having the president sunbathing in St. Croix while many of his fellow Americans are shivering makes for bad optics, Cruz is the wrong person to make that argument.

How so? You might remember the smarmy Texas Republican came under fire in February 2021, after he jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, avoiding power outages in his state caused by historic winter weather.

Cruz may have forgotten, but Twitter users were happy to remind him point out his hypocrisy.

Flyin’ Ted Cruz is criticizing Joe Biden for taking a family vacation in St. Croix?

Are you Fucking kidding me? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 28, 2022

You really want to do this? https://t.co/KJtpqiiMUL — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 28, 2022

I no longer question the theory that this fellow gets off on public humiliation. He practically begs for it. https://t.co/bGQh1PJWD9 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) December 28, 2022

Cancun Cruz always quick to step on his dick to remind everyone he has the EQ of your average dung beetle https://t.co/glKEGga4Di — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 28, 2022

God you're so right. Taking a vacation is absurd. Why would anyone ever do it, unless their constituents were literally freezing to death in a power outage.

Matter of fact, let's cancel all vacations forever.



Idiot.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/0DNtMNmEbs — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) December 28, 2022

Inadvertent comedy is the best comedy. https://t.co/cH6z5KyKfv — Patt "Bluechecked" Morrison (@pattmlatimes) December 28, 2022

Hypocrite. At least he's not running out on a power grid crash in his own state. And all of the good will that people who hate you showed for your kid still stands.Because we despise the pettiness you cannot let go of, and you sir, will lose everything for that, in the end. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) December 27, 2022

Sometimes it's really difficult to tell the difference between profound self-unawareness, and mental illness. pic.twitter.com/xlYHVvOYEh — David Hobby (@strobist) December 28, 2022

Related...