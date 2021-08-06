Ted Cruz, in a Captain Morgan pose, once reportedly finished 3 beers 'in a matter of minutes' on Joe Manchin's houseboat

Ted Cruz. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

At this point, it's no secret that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) resides on his houseboat, Almost Heaven, when visiting the nation's capital. But little did we know that the vessel — characterized by COVID-19 scares and strategy sessions with White House officials — has actually served as a bipartisan hang-out for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to sing, eat, and even chug a beer...or three.

For example, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), while resting one foot atop a chair a la Captain Morgan, is reported to have once downed three beers "in a matter of minutes" while fraternizing with former senator Tom Harkin of Iowa, one of his "most liberal colleagues," per The Washington Post. Said former senator Mark Begich (D-Alaska), who was apparently awe-struck watching the moment: "[Cruz] was drinking those beers like water."

And on the party deck punctuated by "wrought-iron chairs" and "tables with umbrellas," colleagues who clash on the hill are seen sharing pizza and pasta platters, sipping on moonshine, and singing and dancing to music like "SOB" by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, a reported Manchin favorite. The West Virginia senator prefers to swap suits and ties for Hawaiian shirts and shorts, which he dons while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) breaks into his own rendition of "American Pie." Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg might be seen chatting with the "Trump-allied" Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it bonding moment sponsored by college football.

Almost Heaven — the place for Washington, D.C. miracles.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Lindsey Graham reportedly attended a small gathering on Joe Manchin's houseboat before testing positive for COVID-19

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'