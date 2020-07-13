Ted Cruz caught on commercial flight without a mask

US senator Tex Cruz appeared to be photographed unmasked onboard an American Airlines flight this weekend: Hosseh Enad / Twitter

Texas senator Ted Cruz appeared to contravene an airline’s mandate on masks this weekend when he was pictured without one.

In a picture shared online on Sunday, Mr Cruz was onboard an American Airlines departure when he was seen unmasked.

The airline’s own mandate on masks says all passengers should wear one, unless when eating and drinking onboard.

Mr Cruz, who was pictured with a coffee in hand, was said to have “not worn a mask once”.

“Captured today at 10:45am – Ted Cruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask,” wrote Twitter user Hosseh Enad with the picture.

He added: “This was on an American Airlines flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight.”

Mr Enad said Mr Cruz had not been asked to wear one on Sunday, and was not seen masked.

American Airlines told The Independent that passengers were permitted to remove their masks when eating or drinking, and that it would review the incident.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all those who fly with us, and we are reviewing the details of this matter,” said the airline in a statement.

The airline confirmed he had been a passenger on Sunday, but did not comment on the claim that Mr Cruz had not worn a mask at other times.

There was no mask apparent in the picture shared online.

Mr Enad, who shared the picture, said the passenger and contact who took the photo wished to remain anonymous.

It comes as Texas reported more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday.

Mr Cruz was said to have attended a campaign event on the same day in Granbury, Texas, with some 300 people seated indoors without masks.

The Independent has contacted Mr Cruz’s offices for comment on the allegations.

Read more

Trump seen wearing face mask for first time

Immunity to coronavirus can vanish in months, study suggests

One in six Mississippi lawmakers infected with coronavirus

Bolivia’s president says she has tested positive for Covid-19

Republican demands Americans ‘stop getting tested’ for Covid-19