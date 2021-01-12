Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

DeMicia Inman

“I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi.

Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down. Her decision was reportedly fueled by her discomfort with Cruz’s actions regarding the 2020 presidential election. The Texas senator has supported outgoing President Donald Trump’s unproven claims of voter fraud in an attempt to undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The outlet shared the details on Twitter.

Lauren Blair Bianchi www.theGrio.com
Image via Twitter

“Since the election, it was becoming clear things were moving in a direction that she was not comfortable with and that culminated with last week’s tragedy in the Capitol,” a source close to the situation said, according to Punchbowl. “Given that every member of Congress deserves to have a staff aligned with and supportive of their vision, and coupled with the start of the new Congress, she felt it was an appropriate time to step aside.”

The news outlet reported Cruz and Bianchi “agreed that it would be best to part ways.”

“I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” she said.

Bianchi’s Twitter account has been set to private.

Many have called for the resignation of Cruz himself. As theGrio reported, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used social media to demand both Cruz and Sen. Joshua Hawley (R-MO) step down.

“They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous. The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign,” she tweeted.

Biden also publicly shared his feelings on Cruz and Hawley. As theGrio reported, Biden did not say he wanted the senators to resign, however, he hoped voters would replace them in 2024.

‘“I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run,” Biden said during a news conference, according to the report. “I think the American public has a real good clear look at who they are. They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.”

