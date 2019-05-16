Ted Cruz complains to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after being mocked for space pirates warning

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lashed out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday for what he called a biased promotion of tweets from "snarky leftists" who mocked his assertion that a U.S. space force is needed to help combat potential space pirates.

"Hey @jack how come Twitter’s 'moment' quotes all the snarky leftists making fun of my comments, but doesn’t include my tweets in response explaining the real point that NATIONS like China have already developed & tested weapons to destroy satellites?" Cruz asked.

The "snarky" tweets came in response to a quote from Cruz during a hearing Tuesday on the challenges created by the "emerging space environment." In his opening remarks, Cruz – who chairs the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space – said the "space domain is more active than ever," and authorities need to take a "serious, sober look" at the threats on the horizon of the "space landscape."

"Since the ancient Greeks first put to sea, nations have recognized the necessity of naval forces and maintaining a superior capability to protect waterborne travel and commerce from bad actors," Cruz said. "Pirates threaten the open seas, and the same is possible in space. In this same way, I believe we, too, must now recognize the necessity of a space force to defend the nation and to protect space commerce and civil space exploration."

In February, President Donald Trump signed a directive establishing a force to "deter and counter threats in space." The order calls for the military organization to be under the Air Force until it becomes its own independent service branch.

Cruz explained that, unlike when the space race began, the United States and Russia are no longer the only players in space. Because of the rise of satellite technology, "space has become an integral part of our economy and everyday lives."

"It is also my belief that the world's first trillionaire will be made in space," he said.

The Texas Republican said space has become a zone of military competition, citing the development of anti-satellite missiles and the "possible deployment of space-based weapon systems."

"The threats we face to our burgeoning commercial space sector, our civil space exploration effort and our national defense are real," he said.

It was the hypothetical space pirates that got Twitter users' attention.

