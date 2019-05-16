Ted Cruz complains to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after being mocked for space pirates warning

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lashed out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday for what he called a biased promotion of tweets from "snarky leftists" who mocked his assertion that a U.S. space force is needed to help combat potential space pirates.
"Hey @jack how come Twitter’s 'moment' quotes all the snarky leftists making fun of my comments, but doesn’t include my tweets in response explaining the real point that NATIONS like China have already developed & tested weapons to destroy satellites?" Cruz asked.
The "snarky" tweets came in response to a quote from Cruz during a hearing Tuesday on the challenges created by the "emerging space environment." In his opening remarks, Cruz – who chairs the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space – said the "space domain is more active than ever," and authorities need to take a "serious, sober look" at the threats on the horizon of the "space landscape."
"Since the ancient Greeks first put to sea, nations have recognized the necessity of naval forces and maintaining a superior capability to protect waterborne travel and commerce from bad actors," Cruz said. "Pirates threaten the open seas, and the same is possible in space. In this same way, I believe we, too, must now recognize the necessity of a space force to defend the nation and to protect space commerce and civil space exploration."
In February, President Donald Trump signed a directive establishing a force to "deter and counter threats in space." The order calls for the military organization to be under the Air Force until it becomes its own independent service branch.
The final frontier: Space Force, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX are making the heavens hip again
More: Space Force launch zooms closer to reality under President Trump's directive
Hey @jack how come Twitter’s “moment” quotes all the snarky leftists making fun of my comments, but doesn’t include my tweets in response explaining the real point that NATIONS like China have already developed & tested weapons to destroy satellites? https://t.co/dwkM5ndXj3— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 16, 2019
Cruz explained that, unlike when the space race began, the United States and Russia are no longer the only players in space. Because of the rise of satellite technology, "space has become an integral part of our economy and everyday lives."
"It is also my belief that the world's first trillionaire will be made in space," he said.
The Texas Republican said space has become a zone of military competition, citing the development of anti-satellite missiles and the "possible deployment of space-based weapon systems."
"The threats we face to our burgeoning commercial space sector, our civil space exploration effort and our national defense are real," he said.
It was the hypothetical space pirates that got Twitter users' attention.
Cosmic comedy: Netflix's 'Space Force' brings Steve Carell back to TV
Space Force: President Trump says he wants a 'space-based missile defense layer'
Why the Space Force? Because space pirates, that’s why.— David Priess (@DavidPriess) May 15, 2019
You’ve got to hand it to him, that’s a solid aaarrrgument. https://t.co/VqYYazZSH0
Hey, space pirates! @SenTedCruz pic.twitter.com/Ub4S0sPkbH— bart denijs (@bart_denijs) May 16, 2019
Ted Cruz argues that Space Force is necessary because... wait for it... space pirates. Leave it to Cruz to take a dumb Trump idea and make it sound even dumber. pic.twitter.com/xjjItA3EV3— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 15, 2019
Why does Ted Cruz hate Han Solo? 🤔https://t.co/HK4ff3UZYo— Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) May 15, 2019
When I saw that “Space Pirates” were trending because of Ted Cruz, I just assumed they were here to take him back to his home planet.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 16, 2019
@SenTedCruz may be a joke, but space pirates are not. The threat is real. pic.twitter.com/SR4k8Fj957— Kevin Miller (@THEKevinFMiller) May 16, 2019
Everyone laughing at Ted Cruz listing space pirates as a need for a space force obviously never watched Firefly, Stargate, or the Expanse. The threat is real!!! pic.twitter.com/kEeywDpOPK— UnPoliticallyPolitical (@un_politically) May 15, 2019
Climate change is a hoax but space pirates is something we a need rapid and expensive response to counter. Welcome to today’s GOP.— Jack Pondit (@Jack_Pondit) May 14, 2019
Cruz responded to the mockery, admitting in a tweet that "a frigate w/ skull & crossbones in space is unlikely anytime soon," but "the threat of piracy, espionage & violence from rogue & rival NATIONS is very real. Indeed, China has already developed & tested weapons to destroy satellites in space."
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., mocked Cruz's complaint about Twitter highlighting only the "snarky" comments.
Hey @jack, I toured Twitter HQ & didn't see a snarky leftist dept. Where you hiding the millions of employees you must need to monitor all Republicans just so you can mess them up?— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2019
Also, are you scared of space pirates like Sen Cruz? And can you give this post lots of retweets? https://t.co/4juntAILma
MSNBC host Chris Hayes called Cruz's complaint "the saddest tweet I’ve ever seen."
"May Space Pirates devour your liver," Cruz replied.
Anti-conservative bias?: Ted Cruz threatens to regulate Facebook, Google and Twitter
More: Sen. Ted Cruz driven from Washington restaurant by anti-Kavanaugh protesters
May Space Pirates devour your liver. 🏴☠️ 🏴☠️— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 16, 2019
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ted Cruz complains to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after being mocked for space pirates warning