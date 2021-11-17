Ted Cruz’s Dirty Limerick About Joe Biden Turns Him Into A Twitter Laughingstock

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving plans with the first line of a limerick, and Twitter users thought it was a poetic self-own.

Following reports that Biden will celebrate the holiday with family on Nantucket, Cruz tweeted this reference to the “there once was a man from Nantucket” limerick that in some versions is a bit, er, crude:

There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021

Some critics asked Cruz if he actually knew how the naughty version of the limerick ended, and what it implied.

Others finished the verse for him.

Many, meanwhile, suggested Cruz was the last person to be commenting on holiday plans, given his family vacation in Cancun when his state was hit by a devastating winter storm.

There once was a man named Ted Cruz

Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes

He’ll go back on his word

And pick on Big Bird

Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruzhttps://t.co/fyU6n24KaC — Tara Dublin (Taylor's Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021

There once was a man who ran off to Cancun who frequently shows he is a buffoon. He spends zero time doing his work and constantly resembles a jerk. For all us Texans he can’t be gone too soon. https://t.co/C6ItueGGBU — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2021

Man of the people, Ted Cruz who once flew to the Ritz Carlton in Mexico while his constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/E7ojAhvmP4 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2021

Senator, are you in favor of lowering the eligible voting age? I only ask because it now appears that you spend the majority of your time trying to craft zingers for 11 year old boys to laugh and snicker at. https://t.co/HBfbqK8aoX — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) November 16, 2021

Does Ted Cruz know what the man from Nantucket limerick is about?



Because he basically tweeted that Joe Biden has big dick energy — 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 17, 2021

There once was a goon from Cancun… https://t.co/uHm4oHO5Ch — Fernand Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) November 16, 2021

He got tired of listening to Ted Cruz and said, “fuck it.” He went to the beach having signed a big law and said, “all the Trump-loving Republicans can suck it.” https://t.co/dBy0EHwNxE — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 16, 2021

Not so sure you know the rest of this limerick. You might want to sit out travel advice also. Just saying. https://t.co/LNTZtXPo6X — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 17, 2021

Now and then, could you try to remember that you’re a U.S. senator? https://t.co/LLAYEqRV0m — Mark Strauss (@MarkDStrauss) November 17, 2021

There was once a total a-hole from Alberta… https://t.co/Hr5ERDGjxO — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) November 17, 2021

Uh... Ted? Do you know how the rest of that limerick actually goes? https://t.co/k8oaFpAQBW — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) November 16, 2021

A loathsome old fellow named Ted

Loved Donald, a creep who once said,

“Your wife’s face is whack,

Your papa killed Jack,”

And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok — Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021

Who didn’t run off to Cancun while his state kicked the bucket.

Because unlike old’ Ted

His decency was more than a shred

And sniveling cowards from Texas can suck it. https://t.co/cYKfGuEbKd — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 16, 2021

Sorry, is the insult here supposed to be that Biden has a big dick? https://t.co/4h73xIDP6m — FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) November 17, 2021

There once was a loon who flew to Cancun... https://t.co/xN9u0EKGIC — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 17, 2021

There once was a man from Canada,

Who constantly whined to speak to the manager.



This man was a true buffoon,

and as it got cold one winter afternoon,

He left his constituents freezing,

While he ran off in Cancun. https://t.co/LDJAYnUmWf — Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) November 16, 2021

There once was a small “man” named Ted.

Who in a crisis to Mexico fled.

He said with a smirk

Because he’s a terrible jerk

“Don’t blame me, blame my daughters instead”. pic.twitter.com/75AHukc0WC — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 16, 2021

There once was a Republican goon

When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun

He kept smiling smugly

As Trump called his wife ugly

He'll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021

Ted Cruz criticizes Biden for going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving



Cruz fled to the Ritz in Cancun amid a deadly power grid failure, left his dog to freeze, blamed his daughters, incited the insurrectionists, attacked Big Bird, blocked nat’l security noms



Big Turd has no shame — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2021

…who didn’t fly to Cancún while his people kicked the bucket. pic.twitter.com/GIfBnfjUi1 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 16, 2021

Wait what on earth is wrong with him going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving? Like I’m not even trolling, I can’t even see the negative side to any president going somewhere in America to enjoy Thanksgiving the way everyone does? https://t.co/ChPnsqA0yG — Skyler Stone (@theskylerstone) November 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

