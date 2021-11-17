Ted Cruz’s Dirty Limerick About Joe Biden Turns Him Into A Twitter Laughingstock

Lee Moran
·5 min read
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving plans with the first line of a limerick, and Twitter users thought it was a poetic self-own.

Following reports that Biden will celebrate the holiday with family on Nantucket, Cruz tweeted this reference to the “there once was a man from Nantucket” limerick that in some versions is a bit, er, crude:

Some critics asked Cruz if he actually knew how the naughty version of the limerick ended, and what it implied.

Others finished the verse for him.

Many, meanwhile, suggested Cruz was the last person to be commenting on holiday plans, given his family vacation in Cancun when his state was hit by a devastating winter storm.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

