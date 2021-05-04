Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked a new CIA recruitment ad in which a staffer identified as a millennial with anxiety

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald trump jr ted cruz
A composite image of Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz. Rick Wilking/Reuters; Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

  • The CIA released a recruitment ad starring a Latina officer identifying as a "cisgender millennial."

  • It's part of the "Humans of CIA" series aimed at attracting a more diverse pool of candidates.

  • Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked the CIA on Monday, with Trump saying it had gone "full woke."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr have derided the CIA for releasing a recruitment ad starring a female staffer who celebrated being a "cisgender millennial" with anxiety.

The video, released on YouTube by the CIA as part of its "Humans of CIA" series on March 25, sees a Latina woman talk candidly about identity and success.

"I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder," the woman says.

"I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise ... I did not sneak into CIA. I earned my way in and I earned my way up the ranks."

The advert is part of a video series released by the CIA to attract a more diverse pool of applicants for jobs. The agency has also launched a website specifically for diverse candidates.

The clip went viral on social media earlier this week, prompting conservatives to mock the ad.

"If you're a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un ... would this scare you? We've come a long way from Jason Bourne," Cruz tweeted late Monday, referencing the protagonist of "The Bourne Identity" spy movie series.

Trump Jr. also tweeted: "China and Russia love this," adding in a second tweet that the two countries were "laughing their asses off watching CIA go full woke. 'Cisgender.' 'Intersectional.'"

"If you think about it, wokeness is the kind of twisted PSYOP a spy agency would invent to destroy a country from the inside out," he said, referring to psychological operations, which aim to influence people's emotions and reasoning.

Larry Pfeiffer, the CIA's former chief of staff, tweeted in response: "I would suggest that if you don't like it, you are probably not whom the ad is targeting for employment. Strength from diversity."

The CIA did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Late night hosts temper America's new surge of optimism, hit Romney's rough reception, Flynn's Pledge fail

  • Grassley wants more information about John Kerry’s finances, potential conflicts of interest

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wants more details about John Kerry's personal finances and how the Biden climate envoy is avoiding conflicts between his official duties and private investments.The big picture: Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday seeking more information after Axios revealed new details about Kerry's lucrative work in finance and energy investing after he completed his tenure as secretary himself.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The operation of good government requires faithful adherence to ethical rules," Grassley wrote. "It’s unclear exactly what matters Mr. Kerry has been barred from working on and whether he has received any waivers for specific matters that he would otherwise be recused from."Between the lines: As Axios reported Friday, Kerry drew a $5 million salary from Bank of America last year and brought in hundreds of thousands more in speaking fees and consulting income.Some of his former clients do significant business in the energy and environmental space, over which Kerry is now poised to exert significant policy influence as special presidential envoy for climate.Kerry also has pressed major financial institutions to collaborate on efforts to address global climate change.According to a Politico report in March, that included entreaties to Brian Moynihan, Bank of America's CEO.The intrigue: The State Department told Axios last week Kerry has signed a Biden-imposed ethics pledge barring him from participating in specific official actions affecting his former clients and employers.He's also bound by federal ethics laws restricting that activity.Grassley wants to know precisely what Kerry is recused from doing, and whether any of those rules have been waived.The senator's letter also requests "all records, including memoranda, emails and other similar documents, relating to all evaluations of potential, apparent and/or actual conflicts of interest."The department declined to comment about the letter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Racist Fire Chief Who Swore He’s Totally Not Racist Has Resigned Due to Backlash From Racist Facebook Post

    As awful as Facebook is, it has single-handedly put more racists out of work than any other social media site. Last week, a volunteer fire chief in South Carolina landed in hot water after making a blatantly racist Facebook post that he swore wasn’t racist. Evidently, the backlash was too much as the man has resigned from his position.

  • Carter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night. The Bidens and the Carters at the Carter home in Georgia, last week: @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/uz4yGsfAc1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 4, 2021 Due to some combination of photo perspective, camera lens, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictionsEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • Facebook Can’t Cure Trump’s Chronic Low Energy

    It was Twitter that always gave him a reason to get up in the morning.

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • Bad blood: Pro-Trump megadonors duke it out in Cornhusker country

    The governor of Nebraska is wading into the race to replace him, criticizing a fellow Republican millionaire and Trump backer.

  • A woman was charged with a felony after yelling racial slurs and throwing a Whopper at a Burger King employee because her tomato was 'too thick'

    According to police records seen by the Village News, Judith Ann Black, 77, admitted she was "angry" that the employee was not "fixing the issue" and threw the burger.

  • 'Nice Meeting You': Alleged Racist Changes Behavior as Asian Victim Starts to Record His Face

    A man who racially abused a Chinese family in Canada changed his tone after realizing he was on camera, according to an Asian witness he allegedly targeted next. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at the Burger King outlet in Ironwood Plaza, a shopping mall in Richmond, British Columbia at around 3 p.m. on May 1. What happened: The witness, identified only as Benjamin W., described a commotion as soon as he arrived at the Burger King drive-thru.

  • Man acquitted of sexual abuse of stepson for about 10 years

    A man who was accused of sexually abusing his stepson for almost a decade was cleared of all his sexual assault charges on Tuesday (4 May), after a High Court judge found "numerous and extensive" inconsistencies in the alleged victim's evidence.

  • NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

    The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election. NBC's online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

  • Dominion is accusing Sidney Powell of promoting 'defamatory falsehoods' to attract money and fame

    The election software company is suing the former Trump campaign attorney for defamation and seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

  • Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen after allegedly 'jeopardizing' players' safety in workout

    Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen last month after just two seasons.

  • ‘It’s an act of war’: Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed-energy attacks

    “If this plays out and somebody is attacking Americans [even] with a nonlethal weapon … we owe it to our folks that are out there,” said Christopher Miller.

  • Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Doesn't Speak to Older Sister Aimee: 'We're Just Really Different'

    Kelly Osbourne shared that she and her sister Aimee don't talk during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast this week

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she didn't teach her kids about sex: 'They came home and they had been taught everything'

    The mother of two and Goop CEO spoke candidly about her children's sex education at school.

  • MI6 spy Christopher Steele 'produced second dossier on Donald Trump for FBI'

    The former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump while he was in the White House, sources told The Telegraph. Mr Steele filed a series of intelligence reports to US authorities during the Trump presidency, including information concerning alleged sexual exploits. Mr Steele’s continued involvement supplying intelligence to the FBI appears to give credibility to his original dossier, which sparked a Special Counsel investigation by prosecutor Robert Mueller into Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential elections. Mr Steele’s original leaked dossier detailed allegations of misconduct, conspiracy and cooperation between Mr Trump’s presidential campaign team and Vladimir Putin’s government. It also contained the sensational claim that the Kremlin was in possession of compromising material, including a sex tape of Mr Trump with a prostitute at a hotel in Moscow in 2013. The former president has strongly denied the claims made in the Steele dossier, denouncing it as fake news. The emergence of the 35-page dossier, written between June and December 2016, did not it appears signal an end to the former MI6 officer’s working relationship with the FBI and continued after Mr Trump's inauguration in January 2017. The Telegraph understands that Mr Steele, through his company Orbis Business Intelligence, continued supplying raw intelligence to the federal authorities in the US. The second dossier contains raw intelligence that makes further claims of Russian meddling in the US election and also references claims regarding the existence of further sex tapes. The second dossier is reliant on separate sources to those who supplied information for the first reports. The fact the FBI continued to receive intelligence from Mr Steele, who ran MI6’s Russia desk from 2006 to 2009 before setting up Orbis, is potentially significant because it shows his work was apparently still being taken seriously after Mr Trump took hold of the reins of power. The Mueller inquiry led to a series of convictions including the jailing of Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman. Others convicted included George Papadopoulos, an adviser to the Trump campaign; and Roger Stone, a long time ally and former adviser. Intelligence gathered by Mr Steele for his second dossier is understood to include further details of Mr Manafort’s alleged Russian contacts. Earlier this month, news sources in the US reported that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr Manafort, had passed Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence sources.

  • Top general says he no longer opposes proposal to change sexual assault prosecutions

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and senior military adviser to the president, said Monday he is now open to a proposal that would take decisions on sexual assault prosecutions out of commanders' hands, AP reports.Why it matters: Failure to address sexual assault has dogged the military for years, and it became a national issue after Vanessa Guillén's death last year. Milley's comments will likely add weight to the call for change.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: The proposed changes Milley referred to were recommended by an independent review panel. Though he did not endorse them, he said the military's issues surrounding sexual assault have persisted for too long."We’ve been at it for years, and we haven’t effectively moved the needle," he said. "We have to. We must."Part of his shift in opinion is due to junior service members' lack of faith in the fairness of sexual assault case outcomes, he said, though he noted he is reserving final judgment until military leadership has reviewed the recommendations."That’s really bad for our military if that’s true, and survey and the evidence indicate it is true," he said. "That’s a really bad situation if the enlisted force — the junior enlisted force — lacks confidence in their chain of command to be able to effectively deal with the issue of sexual assault."The big picture: The commission delivered its initial recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month. He is expected to give service leaders roughly a month to review and respond, per AP.For certain special victims crimes, including sexual assault and sexual harassment, designated independent judge advocates should report to a civilian-led office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor to decide whether to charge someone and if that charge should proceed to a court-martial, the panel said.Top military leaders like Milley have vehemently opposed such a move for years, arguing that the authority to discipline service members should lie with commanders, AP reports.Over 20,000 service members said they experienced some type of sexual assault in 2018, according to AP. Only a third of those members filed a formal report.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police take down one of the world's biggest child abuse platforms in global operation

    The three main suspects are accused of founding and maintaining the site, as well as giving members advice on how to avoid arrest, German police said.

  • FAA reports 'off the charts' spike in unruly, dangerous passenger behavior on flights

    "It is not permissible and we will not tolerate interfering with a flight crew and the performance of their safety duties," the FAA chief says.