Ted Cruz endorses Donald Trump for president
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed Donald Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee Tuesday evening after facing pressure from the former president to back his reelection campaign.
Cruz announced his endorsement during an appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity one day after Trump easily won the Iowa caucuses that kicked off the 2024 presidential race.