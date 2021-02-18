Ted Cruz explains away Cancun trip with family during severe winter storm in Texas as him 'wanting to be a good dad'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Cruz Cancun 1.JPG
Sen. Ted Cruz at the Cancun International Airport on February 18. Stringer/Reuters

  • Sen. Ted Cruz defended taking a trip to Mexico while his state suffered a severe winter storm.

  • "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip," Cruz said Thursday.

  • "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew them down last night," he added.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Thursday defended his decision to fly to Mexico for a family vacation while his home state grappled with a severe winter storm.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said in a statement Thursday, hours after photos of him at the airport en route to Cancun spread widely online Wednesday night. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

Cruz has received intense backlash for leaving Houston during a storm that has left millions of Texans without electricity, heat, and running water since last week. As of Thursday morning, roughly half a million households didn't have power.

"This has been an infuriating week for Texans," Cruz said. "Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too."

The senator added he and his staff "are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas" and that they "will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

"We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm," Cruz said.

Photos of Cruz and his family at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston first circulated online on Wednesday, prompting immediate criticism. Multiple news outlets confirmed his trip on Thursday morning.

Democrats ripped into Cruz for traveling while his constituents are struggling amid one of the worst storms in recent years. Cruz's former Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke slammed him Thursday morning, saying he was "vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve."

Nationwide, the storm has left at least 20 people dead. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Friday, and President Joe Biden declared the situation an emergency on Sunday.

Schools across the Houston area, where Cruz resides, remain closed because of the freezing temperatures.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Members of Texas energy council receive threats during blackouts in winter storm

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, removed its board of directors' names from its website in the wake of the threats.

  • Celebrities react to Ted Cruz leaving for Cancún during Texas crisis: ‘This absolute worm’

    Hollywood is calling out Sen. Ted Cruz for abandoning Texas for Cancún, Mexico, while millions across his home state grappled with a deadly storm-induced power outage.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz responds to backlash over Cancun trip

    Cruz acknowledged Thursday that he flew to Mexico with his family even as his state reels from a historic storm that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

  • Melting snow, freezing temps lead to ‘cobblestone ice’ on some Dallas-Fort Worth roads

    The problem could get worse Friday, with temperatures on Thursday expected to rise to around 30 before dropping to around 11 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

  • How Texas escaped a power grid failure that would have left state in the dark for months

    Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday.

  • Biden news - live: Texas called a ‘failed state’ with 23 dead as GOP fractures amid Trump attack on McConnell

    Follow the latest updates

  • Texas winter storms brought such unusual cold that it confused the weather satellites

    Weather satellites usually find clouds by looking at their temperature. But this winter storm is making the ground colder than the clouds in Texas.

  • Ted Cruz flies to Cancun as millions of Texans freeze in the dark

    Texas senator boarded flight on Wednesday nightPower out for millions after snowstorm hits Cruz’s home state Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport after a backlash over his family vacation on Thursday in Mexico. Photograph: MEGA/GC Images Ted Cruz has sparked outcry after the Republican senator from Texas left the state for a trip to the sunny Mexican tourist resort of Cancun, as millions of his constituents endure deadly power outages and freezing temperatures. Cruz was spotted waiting for, then later boarding, a flight to Cancun on Wednesday night. After photos of Cruz on the plane went viral on Twitter, prompting fierce criticism, the senator planned to fly back to the US on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after Cruz was sighted, the senator made a statement, claiming he had taken the nearly 1,000-mile flight to Cancun merely to accompany his daughters on the plane. New Statement from @tedcruz: pic.twitter.com/0WMni5O9R1— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 18, 2021 Cruz’s statement contradicted reports that the senator, who appeared to be accompanied by his wife, had originally been booked to return on Saturday, before hastily changing his flight on Thursday morning. He also called the deadly emergency that has affected millions “an infuriating week for Texans”. The morality of Cruz’s Mexican sojourn, which the Associated Press reported was a “long-planned trip”, came under further scrutiny when it was reported that Cruz directed police to help him travel through Houston airport. Colleague Paul Steinhauser confirms GOP TX Sen Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun amid the TX storm/power outages. GOP Source: “the photos speak for themselves”— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 18, 2021 A photo shared on Twitter on Wednesday sparked sustained outrage at Cruz, seemingly traveling with his wife, Heidi Cruz, waiting to board a flight to Cancun. Others purportedly showed Cruz sitting on the plane. As news of the vacation broke Cruz, normally a prolific tweeter, remained silent, but behind the scenes the senator changed his plans and scrambled to return to his besieged state, the New York Times reported. Cruz’s statement, issued from Mexico, contradicted the reporting of the Times, and multiple other outlets. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz said. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” Cruz said he and his staff were in “constant communication with state and local leaders” about the crisis in Texas. A journalist for the travel news outlet Skift had earlier reported that Cruz was originally due to return on Saturday, but had booked a flight at 6am on Thursday, to return that day. Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021 The Cancun trip comes as millions of Texans remain without power after a snowstorm swept through parts of the state. People in Austin and Houston have spent days coping with blackouts and in some cases a lack of running water, as subzero temperatures grip the region. Hours-long queues have formed at grocery stores as people try to find food, and at least 20 people have died. Emergency services have faced being overwhelmed by the storm, and were further stretched when Cruz’s team requested Houston police aide him as he arrived at the city’s Houston Bush Airport. “Cruz’s staff contacted [Houston police department] personnel at [Houston airport] on Wednesday ... and requested assistance upon the Senator’s arrival at the airport,” police told ABC News. “HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal.” Photos showed Cruz, a prominent rightwing supporter of Donald Trump who opposed the former president’s most recent impeachment, dressed in casual attire at the airport and wearing a face mask he has been spotted wearing in Washington. It reads: “Come and take it.” Cruz now faces criticism of hypocrisy after he had urged Texans to “just stay home” during a radio interview on Monday, as the winter storm approached the state. In December Cruz attacked Stephen Adler, the Democratic mayor of Austin, for taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, during the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Democratic party called on Cruz, who was narrowly re-elected to the US Senate in 2018, to resign after news of the Cancun trip broke, while Gene Wu, a Democratic Texas state representative, was among those to criticize Cruz on Twitter. “Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?” Wu wrote.

  • This Melbourne Home Doesn’t Exactly Look Accessible, And That’s the Best Part

    Disability-focused design choices made way for a stunning renovation

  • 1966 Ford Shelby Cobra Replica Pre-Assembled Race Machine

    This beautiful replica has a 5.0-liter and manual transmission, for your driving pleasure!

  • Streets of Dallas covered in snow after winter storm slams Texas

    Millions of Texans are without power amid the extreme weather in the area.

  • 'The Daily Show’ Welcomes Ted Cruz Back From Cancun With Timely Supercut

    The Comedy Central show is hitting Cruz control.

  • My Husband Is A Full-Time Social Media Influencer, And It’s Bizarre

    He's amassed just under a million followers across his social media platforms and it all started with a rusty grill in our backyard.

  • ‘The Mauritanian’ Film Review: Jodie Foster Fights for Justice in Sluggish Gitmo Drama

    The United States’ rendition, torture and indefinite confinement of suspected terrorists after 9/11 remain shameful in the nation’s history, but those cases have also proved themselves difficult to dramatize, even in a film with the pedigree of “The Mauritanian.” Kevin Macdonald (“The Last King of Scotland”) directs Tahar Rahim (“A Prophet,” “The Past”), Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch in an adaptation of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s acclaimed “Guantanamo Diary,” but the results are no more successful than previous films like “Rendition” and “Camp X-Ray” in turning this real-life horror into satisfying drama. (That sinking feeling that audiences might get at seeing the words “based on a true story” open a film is completely merited here.) Whether it’s because these wounds are too recent and can’t be examined with historical perspective yet, or because the abuses heaped upon Guantanamo inmates are so unquestionably barbaric that there’s nothing that a narrative film can conclude about the process besides, “Yes, this was bad, and we shouldn’t do it anymore,” this is a subject that seems to lead talented filmmakers and performers astray. Watch Video: Jodie Foster Defends Accused 9/11 Terrorist in 'The Mauritanian' Trailer There’s a moment in which “The Mauritanian” flirts with complicated subject matter, namely by suggesting that even if Mohamedou (played by Rahim) is guilty of being one of the main architects of 9/11, he’s still entitled to legal representation and due process. No sooner does the film suggest this than it immediately turns around and establishes Mohamedou’s innocence, which turns the movie into yet another tale of a crusading lawyer fighting for a blameless defendant. In November 2001, Mohamedou — a Mauritanian subject who’s been working as an engineer in Germany — is taken in for questioning and then suddenly disappears. A fellow attorney asks Nancy Hollander (Foster) to use her security clearances to see if she can find him, and after tracking him down at Guantanamo, she and young lawyer Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) travel to Cuba to take him on as a pro bono client. After pursuing habeas corpus to establish just what the government is accusing him of having done in the first place, the two stay on to plead his case. Also Read: Jodie Foster to Direct True Story About Theft of the Mona Lisa Meanwhile, USMC lawyer Stu Couch (Cumberbatch), who lost a close friend from flight school in one of the 9/11 planes, is tasked with running the government’s prosecution. As he encounters stonewall after stonewall in trying to figure out what Mohamedou confessed to, and when, and under what circumstances, he eventually puts aside thoughts of revenge after realizing the lengthy torture that Mohamedou has endured and why that torture makes his confession meaningless. One of the film’s most searing moments, courtesy of editor Justine Wright (“Yardie”), cuts back and forth between Nancy and Stu as they finally get access to the documents they’ve spent most of the film chasing down, only to be utterly horrified by what they read. Stu eventually resigns from the case and goes public with what he’s learned, but the legal proceedings drag on for quite some time afterward, from one presidential administration to another. Perhaps the biggest issue for “The Mauritanian” is that the screenplay by M.B Traven and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani tries to accommodate too many protagonists; ostensibly, this is Mohamedou’s story, but since the film occludes his innocence for much of the running time, his backstory is often vague even as it begins to coalesce. It certainly helps that Rahim is such an empathetic actor who’s able to guide us through such painful territory. Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch to Return as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3' Foster is never anything less than magnetic here, but she’s also fulfilling the wish for anyone who’s ever said, “I would watch Jodie Foster read the phone book.” The real-life lawyer she’s playing has a fascinating history of fighting for worthwhile causes — she’s currently Chelsea Manning’s counsel — but the screen character’s backstory and motivations are so wispy that Foster may as well be playing “Concerned Lawyer #1.” As for Cumberbatch, he completely captures the way military lifers stand and move (even when they’re relaxing at a barbecue), but his Southern accent lands with less success. There have been, and will no doubt continue to be, great documentaries about this particular period of history and the failings of the American government in dealing with a national tragedy. But “The Mauritanian” suggests that filmmakers still haven’t quite landed on a way to tell this story as a story. “The Mauritanian” opens in theaters February 12. ﻿ Read original story ‘The Mauritanian’ Film Review: Jodie Foster Fights for Justice in Sluggish Gitmo Drama At TheWrap

  • Hospitals across Texas are suffering from water and heat issues as winter storms wreak havoc across the state

    Millions of Texans still don't have power after a rare winter storm hit the region this week. And another bout of winter weather is on the way.

  • Beto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.

    Beto O'Rourke is back is the spotlight as Texas continues to face a statewide crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power Thursday morning as millions more deal with burst pipes and other consequences of unprecedented winter weather. O'Rourke, the former 2020 Democratic presidential and 2018 Texas Senate candidate, has been making the TV rounds to call out the Republicans who've shifted the blame for the power shortages — and is organizing to check in on senior citizens throughout it all. On Wednesday night, O'Rourke announced he and volunteers had made more than 150,000 wellness calls to seniors throughout the state. And in an interview with CNN, he called out Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have inaccurately placed most of the blame for the power failures on Texas' renewable energy sources. "There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years." Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dismisses Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is responsible for power shortages during the winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vGg2LukFK5 — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021 O'Rourke also addressed last month's attack on the Capitol when speaking to MSNBC on Thursday morning. The U.S. needs to "hold those responsible accountable," including "the junior senator from the state of Texas, who I understand is vacationing in Cancun right now while people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent." A GOP source confirmed to Fox News that photos of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family boarding a plane Wednesday night "speak for themselves." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughPfizer and Moderna vaccines prove 92 percent effective with just 1st doseThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

  • Winter Storm Watch in effect through Thursday night

    As the saying goes, "Don't like the weather? Wait 48 hours."

  • New Winter Storm Threatens Fragile Power Grids in Texas, Other Parts of U.S.

    Millions of Americans remained without power for a third consecutive day, as another winter storm began blanketing parts of the South with more snow and freezing rain.

  • Has Amazon Spoiled Whole Foods?

    This is an excerpt from Monday's (2/15) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) grocery growth has been remarkable and part of that is thanks to leveraging the Whole Foods brands and store infrastructure. However, that growth has been to the detriment of stores, many of which are now effectively mini-fulfillment centers crammed full of pickers walking the aisles and shops and restaurants — once a calling card for stores — turned into packing areas. See also: How to Buy Amazon Stock Whole Foods lost market share in 2020. In-store grocery sales at most other retailers — from specialists like Kroger and Sprouts to generalists like Walmart and Target — were up (a lot) in 2020. Overall, grocery spending has been up between 15% and 25% since the pandemic began in March. Whole Foods is an expectation and its stores have not performed well throughout the pandemic. Admittedly, some of this is a deliberate part of Amazon's efforts to shift sales online, but there's more to the story. (Chart: Bank of America) In 2020, Amazon saw sales from brick-and-mortar stores — mostly Whole Foods — decline 8%, but Amazon's 46% sales growth confirms huge online gains, presumably at Whole Foods, as well. It's been more than three and a half years since Amazon acquired Whole Foods. When the deal was announced, the fear was that in its quest for retail domination, Amazon would strip everything that made the Austin, Texas-based natural foods pioneer so special, turning its ~500 stores into little more than mini-fulfillment centers for Amazon grocery. While many of the worst fears haven't come to pass, many of the expected improvements haven't materialized either. For example, although the online shopping experience is "second to none," according to Craig Rosenblum, VP of industry transformation at Inmar Intelligence, "shopping in stores has become a nightmare due to the overwhelming number of workers picking online orders. It's hard to get up and down the aisles," Rosenblum told Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer. Service. The in-store experience that attracted many to the store has been sacrificed in exchange for efficient online fulfillment. Target has been able to avoid this problem so far for two reasons: First, the sheer size of its stores enables pickers to navigate the store without encroaching on in-store shoppers; and second, Target's ability to manage inventory has kept shelves stocked and customers happy. But Whole Foods has not figured out how to leverage its smaller store footprints for e-commerce fulfillment while also maintaining positive unique customer experiences. At Whole Foods, in-store pickers are in a losing position. Its proposition to customers is in part a highly trained and knowledgeable employee base to help guide customers through a more encompassing (and more expensive) shopping experience. But pickers inherently don't have time for customers. Like Amazon warehouse workers, pickers have demanding quotas often requiring them to pick and pack 100 items in a given hour. If a customer stops a picker for assistance, the picker's metrics are damaged and the picker is reprimanded. Inherently, the focus on fulfillment sacrifices utility elsewhere. For Whole Foods, the sacrifice is a foundational piece to its success — service. Additionally, Whole Foods was very late to the game when it comes to another major service offering for online groceries: curbside pickup. Whole Foods didn't roll out curbside pickup nationwide until October. For a brand so highly focused on building up its online presence, this seems unconscionable and almost certainly had a hand in Whole Foods' market share loss. For context, Target saw curbside pickup demand explode 500% yoy in December. The reluctance to implement curbside is even more confounding when considering Amazon has invested in creating more modern, spacious stores with restaurants and additional fresh food areas. "But because shops are also being used to fulfill online orders, they seem more crowded and cluttered," said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData. Amazon Prime branded grocery pickup sign outside a Whole Foods Market in Lake Oswego, Oregon (Photo: Shutterstock) Product. Another common fear about Amazon's acquisition was it might sell out by loosening Whole Foods' strict standards for assortment. Fortunately for the fortunate, this has not come to pass, and the chain remains committed to its very high standards around unacceptable ingredients, sustainability, traceability, etc. While high standards have remained intact, Whole Foods' reputation as a leader in discovering and bringing new items to market has taken a hit. "Whole Foods should be in the vanguard of innovation," said Saunders. "Sadly, it isn't. In fact, it's something of a laggard. Regional chains like Wegmans and Publix do a better job. Even Target has stepped up its innovation game." One manufacturer partner, who believes the company's focus on private label offerings seem to be consuming much of its energy, said, "Whole Foods has become a lot less nimble in terms of bringing on new products nationally." Sound familiar? It should. Amazon is notorious for scooping up data from its sellers to develop competing proprietary offerings. Even before the acquisition, a shift to centralized buying was seen as leaving less space for local and regional brands. While the company has taken steps over the last year to highlight local foods popular with customers and to balance centralized and regional decision-making, Whole Foods isn't seen as an innovation leader the way it used to. Price. Price is the only thing I ever hear people mention regarding Whole Foods. Industry experts hoped Amazon's acquisition would lower prices and help the chain shed its "whole paycheck" reputation. Amazon has pushed a bevy of discounted prices on key items and more promotions and discounts for Prime members have reduced prices, but only slightly. "But prices were so high to start that it's still one of the most expensive chains out there," even on national brand items also sold by competitors, reported Saunders. So what is Amazon doing? Lee Peterson, EVP at strategy consultancy WD Partners, said in a RetailWire discussion that he is convinced Amazon believes all grocery sales will be online in 10 years. "Half the shelves are empty, the whole front of the store is a warehouse, the cafe is closed and there are more pickers in the store than customers. Does that sound like they care about the old ‘in-store experience' factor? There are huge signs when you check out reading "2 Hour Delivery!" in Amazon blue. The writing is literally on the wall." Is Whole Foods' primary role to fulfill online orders now? Jeff Weidauer, principal at SSR Retail, believes Amazon has already begun to transition Whole Foods to an online fulfillment center network. He went as far to say in the RetailWire discussion, "The primary use for stores is to pick local orders; in-person shoppers are an afterthought and a distraction." His thesis is backed by Amazon's move to pivot one Whole Foods location in Brooklyn, New York, to an online-only "dark store." The company hasn't announced plans to expand the concept to other areas, but more permanent online-only locations is one way the company can reduce the number of pickers in stores. Saunders said dark stores will need to be part of the fulfillment mix at Whole Foods, but contended that maintaining them in high-rent districts like Los Angeles or New York City would be costly. The best solution is likely more hybrid stores open to the public with some behind-the-scenes fulfillment automation like Walmart's local fulfillment centers. One step at a time? Amazon invigorated Whole Foods' e-commerce experience and is respected as one of the most customer-obsessed brands in the world. Amazon is renowned for its ability to pinpoint customer pains and relentlessly attack them. If any one company can reverse this course, it's Amazon with its compulsive focus on customer satisfaction. Amazon and Whole Foods have many hurdles to overcome as they transform the omnichannel pricing and strategy and centralize processes to drive efficiencies. The end goal for Whole Foods remains unclear. Should it be an extension of the Amazon online grocery beast acting as little more than mini-fulfillment centers? Or should it be the differentiating brand it always has been, allowing Amazon to capture a higher-income customer base? I think it can be both. I think Amazon has the scale, logistics prowess and managerial creativity to get it right. And Amazon will know it's right because it knows its customers better than anyone. Like what you read? Sign up for Point of Sale for more grocery, e-commerce, and retail supply chain news and insights: https://web.freightwaves.com/point-of-sale See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaS.F. Express Merger With Kerry Logistics Creates Logistics PowerhouseJeff Bezos' Logistics Legacy© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are Some of the Extreme Measures Texas Parents Are Taking to Keep Their Kids Warm

    Record low temperatures and an overwrought power grid made for the perfect storm in Texas this week, leaving millions without power or access to safe water. The ongoing power outages and rolling blackouts have also left many in the Lone Star State without heat, creating a dangerous situation. While Senator Ted Cruz was jetting off […]