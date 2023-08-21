Ted Cruz Falls For Hoax Photo Of Shark Swimming In Flooded LA Waters

Talking about the weather is supposed to be the safest conversation topic of all ― but apparently not for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The smarmy Texas Republican retweeted a photo that supposedly showed a shark in the flooded waters of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, but was, in reality, a variation on a hoax photo that’s been swimming on the internet since at least 2011.

“Holy crap,” the senator wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Tropical storm Hilary tore through Southern California on Sunday evening, causing flooded roads, mudslides and widespread power outages — but, as far as we can tell, no shark sightings.

Some people weren’t fooled one bit and quickly provided context to the tweet. A note was added to Cruz’s tweet informing readers that the doctored image, which has circulated online following several notable storms, originated with a photo showing a shark trailing a kayaker from a 2005 article in Africa Geographic.

Texas really can't do better for a senator than a creature who groveled before Trump after he insulted his wife and now falls for a decade-plus old internet hoax? https://t.co/yQlfcUgtYc — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) August 21, 2023

How does a US Senator fall for one of the internet's most-known jokes?! FFS. https://t.co/B9cJgCeN3q — Sarah Davis 🤫 Bubba EXtREMiSt | #23in23 edition (@sarahdavisagain) August 21, 2023

Others just pointed out the senator’s limited critical thinking abilities.

Sitting U.S. senator falls for a 12 year old internet meme. https://t.co/s6aNVTQ1Vv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2023

Ted is also waiting for his payout from a Nigerian prince. https://t.co/M927cZMaOb — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 21, 2023

Cruz eventually admitted he fell for a hoax, but tried to blame it on the fact that it was supposedly from Los Angeles.

“I’m told this is a joke,” he wrote. “In LA, you never know…And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise.”

I’m told this is a joke.



In LA, you never know… 🤷🏻♂️



And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2023

But that didn’t help, especially after the guy who posted the tweet that fooled Cruz doubled down, and posted another fake photo of sharks swimming in a flooded mall.

Wait who said it was a joke? It’s a shark on a highway. It’s real as real could be. Look I also have a shark in a mall. #Hurricane#Real#PleaseCredithttps://t.co/aIhbFXlbpHpic.twitter.com/vuns1g6mHG — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 21, 2023

Others piled on ...

I could describe the entire plot of Joker (2019) and tell him that it happened to my buddy Eric and he’d actually believe me. https://t.co/kN354XwpuS — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) August 21, 2023

ted is your daily reminder that going to an ivy league school doesn’t mean you’re smart. https://t.co/BsT5lbNMfG — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas2) August 21, 2023

But, do you believe it's a joke?



You believe all the #MAGA bullshit...



So why not this? https://t.co/h4DlaFF6Zl — Jayme Kortokrax (@quartocracks) August 21, 2023

you will never guess what tweet he is replying to https://t.co/07YPHaylKppic.twitter.com/O2y9Or66M3 — olivia lastname (@EARTHGHOSTPURRP) August 21, 2023

Cruz doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to commenting on weather events.

This has been the case since February 2021, when the senator left his fellow Texans suffering record-cold temperatures and power outages to stay in sunny and warm Cancun, Mexico.

Cruz was criticized for his actions, and the resulting humiliation led him to fly back to Texas almost immediately.

Since then, Cruz has often brought up the incident as a joke, even though he gets slammedevery time he does.

