Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

  • Sen. Ted Cruz was pictured using his phone during Tuesday's hearing on the Capitol riots.

  • The former chief of Capitol police was giving an account of the violent scenes in the January 6 riot.

  • Cruz was criticized last week for flying to Mexico during deadly storms in Texas.

Sen. Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone during Senate testimony from the former Capitol police chief who said that the riot "constituted the worst attack on law enforcement that I have ever seen."

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senates Rules committees on Tuesday heard evidence from current and former police officers into the events surrounding the deadly Washington riot on January 6, when a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building, resulting in at least five deaths.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was one of those who testified into the events surrounding the insurrection at the Capitol building. Sund in his written testimony said that the Capitol insurrection was carried out by "criminals" who "came prepared for war."

"Based on the intelligence we received, we planned for an increased level of violence at the Capitol," Sund, who resigned in the wake of the January 6 riot, said at one point in the hearing.

At that point, footage broadcast by C-SPAN cut to Sen. Cruz, who appeared to be typing on his phone.

It was unclear whether or not he was using his phone for purposes related to the hearing. Insider contacted Sen. Cruz's office but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Cruz was at the center of an intense political backlash last week after he flew to Cancun for a vacation during extreme winter storms in Texas which knocked out power for millions across the state.

Text messages seen by Insider showed Cruz's wife, Heidi, talking to neighbors about the trip in advance.

"Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun, there is a direct flight at 445pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously," she wrote.

The senator flew back after less than 24 hours and admitted the trip, which he said he had taken at the request of his daughters, had been "a mistake."

"It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn't have done it," Cruz said. He added that he had not intended to aggravate "the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced."

He also faced intense criticism for helping to push President Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in the run-up to the Capitol riot.

Cruz had spoken on the Senate floor to call for an audit of November's presidential election just hours before hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol, prompting his communications director to resign.

Several Democratic lawmakers called at the time for Sen. Cruz to resign, including Sens. Patty Murray, Chris Coons, Sherrod Brown, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

    ABCOn Tuesday night, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert dragged the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for branding this year’s edition “America Uncanceled” and then canceling a speaker over his history of anti-Semitic comments. And Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the fun—but also set his sights on someone who’s become such a colossal embarrassment he won’t be speaking at CPAC: Rudy Giuliani, the president’s ex-attorney who once married his cousin. “Rudy Giuliani isn’t on the list at CPAC. He is no longer representing Donald Trump, and his next client could be himself,” cracked Kimmel. “Last month, Rudy got hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. They’re suing him for spreading misinformation about their machines, and apparently, they had a heck of a time serving him with papers.”Yes, Dominion filed a whopping $1.3 billion lawsuit against Giuliani—citing 50 “demonstrably false” (Dominion’s words) claims he made that their voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden—and even tied Giuliani’s baseless claims about rigged Dominion machines to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, referencing a speech that Giuliani gave earlier that day in the lawsuit.“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the lawsuit read.And Giuliani—of Borat 2, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, leaking head, and courtroom-farting fame—has continued to embarrass himself during the Dominion saga. According to a report in the New York Daily News, Dominion struggled to serve Giuliani with the 107-page lawsuit. First, he refused to receive it by email, and it took them a week to try to serve Giuliani in person.Stephen Colbert Hammers ‘America Uncanceled’ CPAC for Canceling Speaker“A doorman, knowing process servers were looking for Giuliani, locked the door to the building whenever the former mayor entered the lobby,” reported the Daily News. “On Feb. 7, a pair of process servers and Giuliani got into an awkward standoff during a nasty winter storm. That morning, the doorman to the building waved to a Ford Explorer SUV parked down the street. Giuliani got in the passenger seat and closed the SUV door as a process server lunged forward with a bag full of documents.”Then, as Kimmel elaborated, something truly ridiculous happened: “At one point, the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy’s doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground,” Kimmel explained, adding, “You know, if they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should’ve just had Borat’s daughter stuff them in his pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.