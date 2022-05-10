Ted Cruz Gets Busted By Ted Cruz As His Own Words Come Back To Haunt Him

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to revise history on Monday, but was busted by his own past comments.

As Fox News footage showed a peaceful protest in favor of abortion access, Cruz slammed the crowd as “goons” and warned of “escalation.”

Then, he defended the right-wing mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021:

Ted Cruz rewrites history by claiming the January 6 insurrectionists were "peacefully protesting," in contrast with the people demonstrating outside Alito's house pic.twitter.com/OMFVOURMrW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2022

That’s very different from what Cruz has said in the past.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch contrasted Cruz’s words this week with his previous comments about the Jan. 6 mob, which he called “terrorists” who committed a “violent assault on the Capitol.”

Earlier this year, Cruz was widely mocked for a “groveling” and “humiliating” appearance on Fox News in which he desperately tried to take back those words.

It didn’t go well.

“The way I phrased things yesterday it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb,” Cruz told Tucker Carlson during the awkward interview in January.

Carlson was unconvinced.

“I guess I just don’t believe you,” Carlson said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.