Ted Cruz Gets Flooded With Cancun Jokes After Suggesting Texans Prepare For Storm

A winter storm is headed toward Texas, and that means Sen. Ted Cruz’s Twitter account is getting flooded with snarky comments.

The storm is producing snowfall, rain and sleet from Colorado and New Mexico to the Great Lakes right now.

Since Texas is one of the affected states, Cruz offered storm-related tips in a tweet on Wednesday,

It is better to be over prepared than underprepared for winter weather.



Things to have on hand as the winter weather approaches:



✅ Extra warm clothes & blankets

✅ Portable lights and extra batteries

✅ First-aid kit

✅ Extra nonperishable food and water for family and pets — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 2, 2022

This is the sort of standard tweet that politicians normally send out during dangerous weather events. But for Cruz, it didn’t generate the typical response.

Instead, it was a reminder of how he ditched his constituents during a historic winter storm last February in order to cool his heels in sunny Cancun, Mexico.

Naturally, Twitter users flooded Cruz’s Twitter page with all sorts of snarky comments.

Didn’t you leave off ‘tickets to Cancun?’ https://t.co/HPV5XRzMir — Joe Eisma (@Supajoe) February 2, 2022

In other words, the power grid was never improved and you’ve done nothing to fix it.

Basically, a

“You’re on your own”

Tweet.



Got it — Sweet🍯nVenomus🐍 (@Honey_Luxe) February 2, 2022

Of all the qualities of Ted Cruz that have impressed themselves on me, “overpreparer for dangerous weather” has not been one of them. https://t.co/CuB0ZpVN3N — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) February 2, 2022

“Did I hear that TX is in a deep freeze again? Later!”

—@tedcruzpic.twitter.com/awasFYcjaT — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) February 2, 2022

Cruz’s winter escape to Cancun remains a sore subject for many. But amazingly, he hasn’t gotten that message.

Story continues

On Tuesday, in a tweet regarding rising prices, he made a joke about it.

Inflation is out of control.



Gas prices are ⬆️



Food prices are ⬆️



Lumber prices are ⬆️



And tickets to Cancun are up 32%! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 2, 2022

The reception to that tweet wasn’t great, either.

Hilarious joke about the time 250 Texans died because of gross incompetence as similar conditions are headed for the state. Super funny stuff. https://t.co/aHbppRG0s1 — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) February 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.