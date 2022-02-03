Ted Cruz Gets Flooded With Cancun Jokes After Suggesting Texans Prepare For Storm

Ted Cruz Gets Flooded With Cancun Jokes After Suggesting Texans Prepare For Storm
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Moye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas

A winter storm is headed toward Texas, and that means Sen. Ted Cruz’s Twitter account is getting flooded with snarky comments.

The storm is producing snowfall, rain and sleet from Colorado and New Mexico to the Great Lakes right now.

Since Texas is one of the affected states, Cruz offered storm-related tips in a tweet on Wednesday,

This is the sort of standard tweet that politicians normally send out during dangerous weather events. But for Cruz, it didn’t generate the typical response.

Instead, it was a reminder of how he ditched his constituents during a historic winter storm last February in order to cool his heels in sunny Cancun, Mexico.

Naturally, Twitter users flooded Cruz’s Twitter page with all sorts of snarky comments.

Cruz’s winter escape to Cancun remains a sore subject for many. But amazingly, he hasn’t gotten that message.

On Tuesday, in a tweet regarding rising prices, he made a joke about it.

The reception to that tweet wasn’t great, either.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories