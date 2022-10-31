Ted Cruz Gets Roasted By Twitter For Proposed Tax Fix

“Abolish the IRS!” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted Sunday, prompting people on Twitter to wisecrack back in droves.

Abolish the IRS! — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 30, 2022

Some, of course, said a better idea would be to “abolish Ted Cruz,” and some suspected the lawmaker was up to no good.

“Sounds like someone who cheats on their taxes,” one tweeter wrote.

Cruz’s declaration is no surprise. He advocates for the elimination of the IRS on his website under “Tax Reform” and proposes a “flat tax” with the same rate for everyone.

While most Americans would like the tax code simplified, a flat tax would disproportionately hurt the poor. A supermarket cashier would be giving Uncle Sam the same percentage as, say, Warren Buffett, former President Barack Obama once explained.

Cruz, who’s hit Twitter with his close-the-IRS talk before, never ceases to rile his critics when he does.

Abolish the GOP! — LAD (@LynDatt) October 31, 2022

Dude, taxes are literally the reason you are getting your salary — bla (@vedgru) October 31, 2022

Let the criminal release his Tax Returns first. pic.twitter.com/rIFBkK2iIh — 𝓤𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓱𝓲𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓭 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓾𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓼 (@iinderz) October 31, 2022

Why? Is the IRS going to be auditing you or your corporate donors? — NCDawn (@GloriaDawnRoge1) October 31, 2022

Why? Didn't you pay your taxes?. — evie (@evieb52) October 31, 2022

How can you tell when prominent Republicans are cheating on their taxes?https://t.co/nnP0g88qeg — Diogenes of Snarkadia (@DiogenesLamp0) October 31, 2022

🤔Hmmm, it would appear that perhaps Cancun ted may possibly have some personal tax issues that he's just a teensy bit concerned the IRS might ferret out??🧐 — RareIdahoLiberal (@MILITANTIDLIB) October 31, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

