Ted Cruz’s Latest Cancun 'Joke' Goes Down Like All The Rest

Lee Moran
·3 min read
Sen. Ted Cruz should maybe steer clear of the Cancun jokes.

The Texas Republican was pilloried on Tuesday for cracking yetanother insensitive gag about his infamous family holiday trip to the Mexican resort.

Cruz responded to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spending Thanksgiving with family in Mexico, while California is in a COVID state of emergency, with this post:

“Cancun is much nicer than Cabo,” wrote Cruz.

Critics reminded Cruz of his own February holiday in Mexico as his state was hit by historic winter storms that killed hundreds and left millions of Texans without power or running water.

Cruz returned home and blamed the trip on his daughters.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

