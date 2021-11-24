Ted Cruz’s Latest Cancun 'Joke' Goes Down Like All The Rest

Sen. Ted Cruz should maybe steer clear of the Cancun jokes.

The Texas Republican was pilloried on Tuesday for cracking yetanother insensitive gag about his infamous family holiday trip to the Mexican resort.

Cruz responded to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spending Thanksgiving with family in Mexico, while California is in a COVID state of emergency, with this post:

Cancun is much nicer than Cabo. https://t.co/qVUT9hHGik — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2021

“Cancun is much nicer than Cabo,” wrote Cruz.

Critics reminded Cruz of his own February holiday in Mexico as his state was hit by historic winter storms that killed hundreds and left millions of Texans without power or running water.

Cruz returned home and blamed the trip on his daughters.

Every time he tweets this stuff I think of my grandmother who was worried about freezing, my aunt/uncle that took care of her by bracing terrible road conditions, & all of the other Texans who died because they didn’t have people like that @tedcruz, you’re disgusting. https://t.co/V14n8hItWl — Aubre (@aubredean) November 24, 2021

How little do you care about those you abandoned? https://t.co/nF8i2SRlJv — Doug Johnson (@bleacherscreech) November 24, 2021

I know I’m not saying anything 1,000 others aren’t saying but it’s legit disgusting that a US Senator continues to make light of him escaping during a weather emergency that killed 200 of his constituents. like what the actual fuck is wrong with him. https://t.co/fbfTy6Hk58 — sarah (@slwein) November 24, 2021

Yes it was super hysterical when I thought my elderly parents were going to freeze to death. Good joke Senator har har. 😑 https://t.co/Tcox6ZqVKc — Liz (@lizzyfc) November 24, 2021

Jokes about his being caught fleeing to cancun during the winter freeze.



700+ died https://t.co/Ru3RKIiSvQ — Mac (@MacTheMerc) November 24, 2021

Now that he’s engaging a puppet bird as a campaign opponent, Cruz jokes about the time he abandoned his state during a crisis https://t.co/oq63Z9ArHw — Gannon (@CTGlo) November 24, 2021

You abandoned your constituents and 700 of them died. You’re not in on the joke. https://t.co/VuRanyne0n — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 24, 2021

haha lmao, remember when you flew off the Cancun when me and ten million other people were without water and heat for 4 days? https://t.co/oH3UdDhr2b — Dukakis Dude🌐 (@DukakisDude) November 24, 2021

Why is this a joke for you @tedcruz ? Ppl died and you continue to do crap like this. https://t.co/BQTmm12eIA — 🤷‍♀️ (@PurpleVIKodin) November 24, 2021

Texas used by Ted again to “own the libs”. https://t.co/Q4r6Xgn6F3 — JON (@JonInPGH) November 24, 2021

This isn’t the burn he thinks it is https://t.co/pWHUkocTzq — Gene Parmesan (@2ndClassClown) November 24, 2021

He's made this joke several times now and he is just more of an ass every time he does. https://t.co/O0lI4yN8Uo — Tyler Russell 🌳 (@tyler_russell52) November 24, 2021

