Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

Sen. Ted Cruz offered a new response to the criticism and backlash following his trip to Cancun, Mexico, last week during Texas’ power crisis.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, said on Josh Holmes’ Ruthless podcast released on Tuesday that his wife Heidi Cruz is “pretty pissed” about the texts leaked to The New York Times about the Cancun trip.

“Here’s a suggestion just don’t be a------s. Yeah, like just you know treat each other as human beings have some degree, some modicum of respect,” Cruz said.

Cruz also said: “Look, I haven’t had this much negative press coverage since Northern California in the 1960s,” referring to the serial killer called “The Zodiac Killer,” whom Cruz has jokingly been compared to in the past.

Photos of Cruz and his wife boarding the flight to Cancun quickly circulated social media last week and resulted in fierce criticism. Texas was experiencing its worst blackout in decades after a deadly winter storm left millions in freezing temperatures without power.

At first, Cruz said in a statement that he was accompanying his daughters to Cancun for a trip with friends and that he was “wanting to be a good dad.”

Cruz later said that the trip was “obviously a mistake” after returning home to Houston, The Associated Press reported.

“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told reporters.

