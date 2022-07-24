Ted Cruz Makes Crass Crack About Gender Pronouns, Met With Cheers

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a callous jab at gender pronouns while at a conservative student conference this week.

The senator openly proclaimed his pronouns, welcoming everyone to use the word “ass” when referring to him. And many were happy to comply.

“I talked to a student recently at one of our woke college campuses who said she is required in every class to introduce herself and to give her pronouns,” Cruz recounted Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “Well, my name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass.’”

BREAKING: ted cruz announces his pronouns are kiss/my/ass. i will be sure to respect ass’s new pronouns and i hope you all will too. pic.twitter.com/x7RBviRwLj — matt (@mattxiv) July 23, 2022

But the comment pretty much doubled as yet another self-own for the Texas senator, serving as pure gasoline for folks on Twitter.

Still laughing over the fact that Rafael @tedcruz said his pronouns are kiss my ass. What a buffoon. — Stephen 🇺🇦 (@soxstephen) July 23, 2022

TODAY IN CRINGE: Ted Cruz says his pronouns are “kiss/my/ass.” pic.twitter.com/gQR4g1tYXw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 23, 2022

As a comedy writer for the past 20 years, I’m going to lose my last shred of faith in this country if people re-elect a man who proudly ends every speech with “My name is Ted Cruz, and my pronouns are kiss/my/ass.” — Bryan Tucker (@BTuckertime) July 23, 2022

Ted Cruz said his preferred pronoun is 'Kiss My Ass', many people are saying Ted misspoke and meant 'Kiss Trump's Ass'. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 23, 2022

So @TedCruz just told a bunch of students his pronoun is "kiss my ass." Will @GovRonDeSantis call him out for being a "groomer"? https://t.co/Xv983Iom63 — El Paso Politico 🛹 (@EPPolitico) July 23, 2022

Hey Ted Cruz,



Kiss my ass.



Just showing you the respect you deserve by using your preferred pronoun. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) July 23, 2022

Crybaby @tedcruz says his pronouns are "kiss my ass." He asks the impossible given the back of his head is in the way. pic.twitter.com/YQ4hZYdhcz — Moorfield Storey (@storeymoorfield) July 23, 2022

Every media outlet that interviews Ted Cruz, from now on, MUST show "Ted Cruz (Kiss My Ass), R- Tex." on the chyron.



His rules. — Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) July 23, 2022

Cruz’s Friday remarks came days after his denouncement of the 2015 Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

Following the Court’s June reversal of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas delivered a concurring opinion stating the Supreme Court had “a duty to ‘correct the error’ established” in the Obergefell decision. Cruz followed up by saying the court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” in the landmark gay rights case.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

