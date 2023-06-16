Ted Cruz Mercilessly Mocked For Bizarre Rant About Biden, Satan And Pat Benatar

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to hit President Joe Biden with his best shot on Thursday, but got his critics all fired up instead.

Cruz attempted to explain why Biden is so invincible in the Senate, saying it’s because of loyalty from Democratic lawmakers.

But his explanation somehow involved devil costumes, the full moon, child murder and Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar:

Ted Cruz: “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” pic.twitter.com/0a83AxV5RD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 15, 2023

Cruz may have been referring to Benatar’s 1980 track “Hell Is For Children,” which caused the song’s title to trend on Twitter.

But the lyrics aren’t about the devil claiming children, as Cruz seems to think.

It’s a song against child abuse.

Twitter turned into a battlefield for Cruz:

Ted Cruz has accepted over $180,000.00 from the NRA...so he actively advocates for the murder of children.



He doesn't bother to dress as the devil, he doesn't wait for a full moon and he has probably never actually listened to Pat Benatar or her music.



He just takes NRA money. pic.twitter.com/bZHc23spn4 — Marc Michales (@MarcMichales) June 15, 2023

What did Pat Benatar do to deserve this calumny https://t.co/aRfiULjkxv — Rebecca Fachner (@rebecca_fachner) June 15, 2023

The fact that Pat Benatar was the most satanic musician he could come up with is so funny. https://t.co/I9DjTD6rPb — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) June 15, 2023

Uhh… Pat Benatar? I don’t think “Hell Is for Children” was meant to be taken literally. It’s a song condemning child abuse. https://t.co/QY36Rtwoiw — Laura 🇦🇲 (@hildymac) June 15, 2023

Here’s hoping @RepColinAllred channels some Pat Benatar



And hits Ted Cruz with his best shot



Sending him scurrying all the way back to Cancun-permanently https://t.co/E2xs0G3lVO — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) June 15, 2023

what the heck did Pat Benatar do to deserve getting dragged into this?! https://t.co/3gr91815hS — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) June 15, 2023

“I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz.”

― Al Franken — Ken Aguado 🇺🇸🎬🎥🎞️ (@kaguado) June 16, 2023

hey @tedcruz keep Pat Benatar's name out of your fucking mouth. https://t.co/m31nSKRehs — Michelle says Be cool, be kind (@RageMichelle) June 15, 2023

If he's talking about "Hell is for Children," it's the completely the opposite of what his lying Republican ass said.https://t.co/HzKx279b0H — sylvaner (@Sylvaners) June 15, 2023

Rafael Edward Cruz

Keep Pat Benatar's name

OUT

OF

YOUR

FOUL

MOUTH!

Your ever so SNIDE remark is a reference to

"Hell is for Children"

A song that happened to bring more awareness to child abuse and SA than any other.

AWARNESS that you utterly lack.#DemVoice1#ProudBluehttps://t.co/KdlhOdtjWf — Thought First (Shane) (@FirstShane) June 15, 2023

80s queen PAT BENATAR was the most "demonic" music he could think of 😂 https://t.co/XqyoVvFpqm — Meerkats R Singing the Songs of Angry Mammals (@MeerkatsRMammal) June 15, 2023