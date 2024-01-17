Ted Cruz Mercilessly Mocked After 'Spineless' Trump Announcement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Tuesday claimed the Republican presidential race is over and endorsed Donald Trump for the nomination.

No primaries have been held yet, but Trump handily won the Iowa caucuses on Monday and is leading in all polls of Republican voters.

Cruz’s critics were quick to remind him of his own history with the former president.

In 2016, Trump nicknamed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” accused him of committing fraud in the Iowa caucuses, shared a post mocking Cruz’s wife and suggested Cruz’s father was linked to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

Cruz, in turn, called Trump a “sniveling coward,” a “pathological liar” and someone who has “an issue with women.”

CNN replayed some of Cruz’s 2016 attacks on Trump:

CNN put together a collection of Cruz’s previous statements on Trump pic.twitter.com/HHCm0tt8kI — Acyn (@Acyn) January 17, 2024

Cruz’s critics reminded him of that history ― and some also pointed to another factor: Cruz’s growing reputation as a jinx, at least when it comes to sports.

Cruz on Sunday cheered on the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys with a message of encouragement on X.

They lost. Badly.

Fans have also blamed him for the Texas Longhorns’ loss in the Sugar Bowl earlier this year, the Houston Astros’ defeat in the American League Championship Series last year, the Houston Rockets’ loss in the NBA playoffs in 2018, and Texas Tech’s defeat in the 2017 NCAA finals, all with the senator in attendance.

Cruz’s critics lined up to slam him for endorsing the man he once called a “pathological liar” ― and to remind him of his history as a jinx:

How spineless is Ted Cruz? Trump accused his father of being in the grassy knoll and called his wife ugly. Cruz is still tripping over himself to endorse. https://t.co/8fBe2VXXPi — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) January 17, 2024

Ted Cruz’s last endorsement was of the Dallas Cowboys. Will end the same way. https://t.co/xC42PtXK6R — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) January 17, 2024

24 hours ago Trump said he, not you, won the Iowa caucuses in 2016. He accused you of election fraud and still believes it. https://t.co/IytXsnFv5D — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 17, 2024

Ted Cruz is spineless, useless, and up for reelection! C’mon #Texas, is #CancunCruz really the best you have to offer? https://t.co/sjIpc3zHqT — EmilyG (@ENG1375) January 17, 2024

History will judge you very poorly Mr. Cruz. You are the epitome of a spineless sycophant. — Roy (@TheOmegaMan1971) January 17, 2024

No one had any expectation from Cruz to endorse Biden over Trump, but for a self-described “Constitutional conservative” who repeatedly told us that Trump is “utterly amoral,” to endorse Trump over DeSantis/Haley tells you that Cruz is just another sellout corrupt politician who… — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 17, 2024

Ted Cruz, whose wife was called ugly by Donald Trump, endorses Donald Trump. https://t.co/PAValvHfpk — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 17, 2024

Surely not the same Trump that said his wife was ugly and his dad killed JFK. A Texan would never do that https://t.co/f5YB4IMGUb — Fan (@maybef4n) January 17, 2024

Thank God. The Cruz Curse has been activated. https://t.co/OpikyCCMPS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 17, 2024

look, Trump forgave him for his father’s killing JFK, this only seems fair https://t.co/tAE2n1n7G9 — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 17, 2024

Cruz said the insurrection was a "terrorist attack"



Donald Trump led the insurrectionists.



Ipso facto, Ted Cruz wants to put a terrorist into the White House. https://t.co/Ppe1DZnfJU — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 17, 2024

I often wonder how you would explain U.S. politics in 2024 to someone who was in a coma for 10 years and then miraculously woke up and asked what was going on. https://t.co/1pV6iH3wrvpic.twitter.com/VV8ieSEY0q — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 17, 2024

Everything Cruz endorses, loses. Ask the Longhorns, Astros and Cowboys. https://t.co/CbzIjAOvZn — Radio Justice 📻🎙⚖ (@justiceputnam) January 17, 2024