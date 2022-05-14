Ted Cruz Mocked Republicans Who Suck Up To Trump And You Know What Happened Next

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) mocked Republicans who suck up to Donald Trump and critics couldn’t handle the irony.

“Just once, I’d love to see a Republican candidate stand up in a primary and say, ‘I am a moderate, establishment squish. I stand for absolutely nothing.’ It would be refreshingly honest at least. But nobody says that,” Cruz said during a campaign event for Pennsylvania Senate GOP candidate David McCormick this week. Trump has endorsed McCormick’s rival in the primary race, Mehmet Oz.

“And by the way, they all pledge their love for Donald Trump,” he continued. “‘I love Donald Trump,’ ‘No, no. I love Donald Trump more.’ ‘No, no, no. I have Donald Trump tattooed on my rear end.’”

A man in the audience yelled, “Let’s see it.”

“I like you, but not that much,” Cruz responded in a video shared by The Recount.

Twitter users reminded Cruz of his own bowing down to Trump, even after the former president insulted the Texas Republican’s wife and spread conspiracy theories about his father.

His lack of self-awareness is breathtaking! https://t.co/up2TlSEg1J — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 14, 2022

It's like these people don't think there is video of EVERYTHING they have said or done. https://t.co/Im5AGiwJEf — The Funkadelic Relic (@natecorbitt) May 14, 2022

There is a full mini-series of video of this asshat kissing up to Trump. This guy is the worst human. Pure garbage. https://t.co/gPs02YtZck — Brad Kratz (@Kratzey16) May 14, 2022

Irony is not only dead. Irony has been cremated. — Dave N (@pure_chicanery) May 13, 2022

@SenTedCruz What an absolutely vile person and hypocrite. He has kissed Trump’s ring and lied for him so many times I am surprised his nose isn’t 20 feet long. Ole Ted was ok with Trump insulting his wife. SMH https://t.co/csmw5Bm7mH — Lori Hannah (@LoriHannah58) May 14, 2022

Pot calling out kettle? — Suki Johal (@SukiJohal1) May 13, 2022

