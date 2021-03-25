Ted Cruz reacts to Biden appointing Harris to lead border crisis
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticizes the Biden administration and their handling of the border crisis on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, accused Biden of the crisis unfolding and the use of "cages." Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz blamed Biden for the unfolding crisis. Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham experienced border patrol operations first-hand with a boat tour on the Rio Grande on Friday -- one of two delegations of U.S. lawmakers in Texas with divergent messages about the humanitarian and political crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate Republicans blamed U.S. President Joe Biden for the surge at the border that has led to overcrowded conditions at facilities for unaccompanied minors. They say Biden encouraged more migrants to cross illegally when he rolled back some of Trump's restrictive policies. SENATOR TED CRUZ: "The Donna facility is a giant tent city built with a capacity of 250, it has nearly 4,000 people in it. We saw cages after cages after cages of little girls, little boys, laying side by side touching each other, covered with emergency blankets." The delegation of Democratic lawmakers said they had traveled to Carizzo Springs, Texas to hear from migrant children.Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she could relate to the migrants, as many come to the U.S. from Central America fleeing poverty, crime, unemployment and natural disaster."When my father was making a decision for me at the age of eight to flee conflict, he was making a decision for me to live." Those sentiments were echoed by her colleague, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib."Today a young boy from Guatemala just looked at me and I said, 'What is it that you want me to know? What do you want the president to know? And he said, 'That I'm a human being.' And it was that simple for him." Biden said on Thursday that the "vast majority" of families are being sent back to Mexico under the Trump-era health order known as Title 42, although U.S. government data suggests that more than half of the 19,000 family members detained at the border in February were not expelled.The White House clarified on Friday that he was referring to a majority of adults. But Biden has vowed not to deport minors who arrive at the border alone."No previous administration did that either. Except Trump. I'm not going to do it."
Wrapping up the most tumultuous Senate start in recent memory, new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took stock Thursday of accomplishments including the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue while vowing action ahead on voting rights, hate crimes and mounting Democratic priorities hitting stiff opposition from Republicans. Far from hiding the expansive role of government emerging from President Joe Biden and Democratic control of Congress, Schumer embraced it. Leading the evenly split Senate, he stopped short of backing filibuster rules changes to advance the agenda.
A coalition of civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit against Georgia's new voting restrictions.They say the Republican-backed law - signed by Governor Brian Kemp, Thursday - is intended to make it harder for people to vote…. especially Black voters.The law imposes limits like stricter ID requirements for voters. It shortens the early voting period for runoff elections AND makes it a misdemeanor crime for people to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.President Joe Biden on Friday accused Republicans in Georgia of attacking voting rights:“It’s an atrocity. The idea - if you want any indication that it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency. They passed a law saying you can’t provide water for people standing in line while they're waiting to vote. You don't need anything else to know that this is punitive design to keep people from voting.”Biden also said the Justice Department was taking a look at Georgia's new law.The legislation comes just months after Democrats celebrated historic wins in Georgia… helping the party win the White House and gain razor thin control of the U.S. Senate.It’s one of more than 250 bills Republicans have filed nationwide proposing new voting limits since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.Republicans say new voting restrictions are necessary (TRUMP: "There's no way we lost Georgia") after Trump spent months falsely blaming his loss on voter fraud.KEMP: "Significant reforms to our state elections were needed..."Moments after signing Georgia’s bill, Governor Kemp reiterated that stance:“With Senate Bill 202 Georgia takes another step to ensuring our elections are secure, accessible and fair.”But democrats cried foul.Park Cannon, a State Representative from Georgia, was arrested Thursday, for knocking on the door of Kemp's office as he signed the bill.Once released, she tweeted: “I am not the first Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression. I’d love to say I’m the last, but we know that isn’t true."
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Dominion Voting Systems Corp said it filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing it of trying to boost its ratings by falsely claiming the company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump. Fox hosts and guests gave life to a false claim that Dominion committed election fraud to help elect President Joe Biden, "taking a small flame and turning it into a raging fire," Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford told reporters. The lawsuit follows similar cases against Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and the Republican former president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Shackelford.
The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.
For the U.S. power grid to run entirely on clean energy within 15 years, a key pillar of President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, solar energy will need to be installed as much as five times faster than it is today, DOE said. To get there, the agency committed to spending $128 million on technologies including perovskite solar cells, which are regarded as a promising cheap alternative to the silicon cells that dominate the market. Funds will also support research on cadmium telluride and concentrating solar technologies.
Zack Giffin of "Tiny House Nation" says the prices could help legalize the movement, but people who want to live tiny are putting their dreams on hold.
A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world's busiest waterways. "We aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that," Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, told Dutch TV programme Nieuwsuur late on Friday.
Raiders add WR Willie Snead on one-year deal
DC has released the first trailer for 'The Suicide Squad', the James Gunn-written and directed DC feature starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena & more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that, for now, fully vaccinated people still wear masks and socially distance while in public
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Jessica Simpson talking about staying sober during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show
After a struggling to an 81 on Thursday, Michelle Wie West had a better day on Friday in Carlsbad, California.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed a baby boy on Friday. They announced the news in a press release.
With Andy Dalton leaving Dallas for Chicago, who should backup Dak Prescott in 2021?
(Bloomberg) -- Two competing bills trying to end Puerto Rico’s status as one of the world’s oldest territories threaten to undermine each other -- damping hopes that the island might become the 51st U.S. state and a decisive power in Washington.On one side are those who want to make Puerto Rico a peer of New York, California and Wyoming. A rival measure would explore all status options for the island, including independence, statehood, a compact between sovereign states “or any other option other than the current territorial arrangement.”The efforts come as some Democrats, who long to address the structural imbalance of the Senate and Electoral College, see statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as a way to solidify control of Congress for years to come. Puerto Rico leans Democratic, and if it were a state it would be eligible for two Senate seats and five House seats.While both bills have Democratic support, they echo the century-old debate on the island about the benefits of statehood versus more autonomy, said Pedro Reina-Perez, a political analyst and columnist. And the net effect is that “they cancel each other out.”“They’re going to fail not because there are two of them, but because each one is an independent effort,” he said. “When you go at it alone, the other side will always have veto power over what you do. It’s like mutually assured destruction.”Staggering ForwardThe struggle comes as the Caribbean island of 3.2 million people -- more than that of 20 U.S. states -- is still recovering from hurricanes, earthquakes and the global pandemic. It’s also crawling out of a historic bankruptcy aimed at reducing nearly $18 billion of debt, and reckoning with the turmoil created by the 2019 ousting of Governor Ricardo Rossello. The member of the New Progressive Party and registered Democrat was driven from office amid disclosures that he and aides cruelly mocked consituents.The island has been a U.S. possession since 1898 when William McKinley’s administration seized the colony at the end of the Spanish-American War. Since then, La Isla del Encanto has progressively won greater autonomy, but is still at a disadvantage when it comes to federal funding, programs and representation.Although Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917, residents don’t have the right to vote for president and don’t have a say in Congress.A change in the island’s territorial status could have dramatic financial consequences. Although both sides say their bills won’t affect continuing bankruptcy negotiations, a move toward autonomy might threaten the commonwealth’s heavy reliance on federal funding for everything from education to health to social security. And embracing statehood might undercut Puerto Rico’s niche as a tax haven for wealthy mainlanders.This month, Florida Democratic Representative Darren Soto -- with the support of the island’s Republican non-voting member of Congress, Jenniffer Gonzalez and Democratic Governor Pedro Pierluisi -- introduced the “Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act.” That bill would trigger a binding island-wide referendum on statehood. If that option won, the Biden administration could potentially be sewing a new star on the flag before the end of his first term.Days later, Representative Nydia Velazquez, a Puerto Rican-born New York Democrat, introduced the “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act.”That law creates a body elected by island residents that would attempt to settle the status issue by studying all the options. Whatever the “status convention” decided would have to be be ratified by a plebiscite.Self-DeterminationOn Monday, Velazquez told supporters that her proposal is the only one that offers a true choice.“Puerto Ricans are sick and tired of being played by politicians in D.C. and San Juan,” she said in a statement. “The collective political future of a people is not some trivial partisan matter and needs to be addressed in a serious and constructive way.”One of her co-sponsors, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said a single-choice referendum like the one Pierluisi is pushing is tantamount to the island’s leadership putting its “thumb on the scale” for statehood.Sixth Time a Charm? Puerto Ricans Vote on Statehood Once AgainThere have been several attempts to untangle the Puerto Rico status knot, including three nonbinding referendums since 2012. In November, 53% of voters on the island said they favored statehood. They also narrowly elected a Pierluisi, an ardent statehood advocate, as governor.Those votes and Gonzalez’s bill were giving statehood momentum, said George Laws Garcia, executive director of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council. Velazquez’s initiative slams on the brakes.“You would have to be naive to think that her bill is not an active effort to oppose statehood,” Laws said, citing Velazquez’s track record of opposing statehood initiatives in Congress.Island EliteGonzalez, who is one of Puerto Rico’s most popular politicians, said Velazquez’s plan to create a deliberative body is antidemocratic.The “legislation looks to delegate Puerto Rico’s future to a select few, instead of allowing the majority to decide for themselves,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “There is nothing more colonial in nature than imposing other’s views over us.”The chief Senate sponsor of the opposing Self-Determination Act, New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, said the status-deciding body “ensures that the people of Puerto Rico will have a robust, inclusive, and democratic process to consider the future of their political status.”“When Puerto Rico decides its future, the people on the island deserve to fully understand all their options,” he said in a statement Friday.With the battle lines drawn, each side has enlisted supporters and dozens of community groups. But both bills will likely face headwinds. While Democrats are split on the bills, many Republicans are wary of the political implications of statehood. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has spoken repeatedly against Democratic efforts to make Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia states.But Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, who is up for re-election next year in a state where many Puerto Ricans have resettled, has supported statehood.“Our fellow American citizens in Puerto Rico have democratically expressed their support for becoming a state,” Rubio said in a March 2 statement. “I urge my Senate colleagues to keep an open mind and learn more about statehood before taking a firm position in opposition. I will continue to do my part to one day achieve the 60 votes needed in the Senate for admission.”Reina-Perez, the analyst, said the status issue is so divisive and complicated that until everyone is on the same page, there’s little hope for a lasting resolution.“This is a case of a death foretold,” he said of both bills. “There’s a lot of hype, a lot of posturing, a lot of theater and drama -- only for it to all die in the procedure.”(Updated with quote from Robert Menendez in the 21st graph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Ruth Herring raced boats in the 1930s.
It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo
Despite increasing pressure from the cruise industry and its allies in government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to prevent cruises from U.S. ports for the foreseeable future.
A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks