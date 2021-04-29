  • Oops!
Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
As President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress, at least one lawmaker in attendance didn't seem to find the speech as engaging as others.

More than an hour after taking the podium, Biden was discussing his administration's plans for immigration reform when cameras cut to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz who appeared to be fighting sleep.

"If you actually want to solve a problem, I've sent a bill. Take a close look at it," Biden is saying as the camera focused on Cruz whose eyes were shut for a brief moment before snapping open.

Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Cruz.

"When you're dreaming about Cancun," tweeted Aaron Rupar, a Vox reporter, referencing Cruz's trip to Mexico during February when Texas was slammed by a winter storm and faced widespread power outages.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, a fellow Texan, also shared the video clip on Twitter with the caption, "Ted Snuz."

Takeaways from Joe Biden's address to Congress: Police reform, banning assault weapons, looking beyond COVID-19

Meanwhile, Steve Guest, a communications advisor for Cruz, shared a statement from the senator on Twitter.

"For the millions of Americans who found something better to do tonight than listen to Joe Biden outline his socialist vision for our country, I can summarize his speech in three words for you: boring, but radical.”

See more Twitter reactions below:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ted Cruz looks like he's falling asleep during Joe Biden's speech

