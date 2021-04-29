Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

As President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress, at least one lawmaker in attendance didn't seem to find the speech as engaging as others.

More than an hour after taking the podium, Biden was discussing his administration's plans for immigration reform when cameras cut to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz who appeared to be fighting sleep.

"If you actually want to solve a problem, I've sent a bill. Take a close look at it," Biden is saying as the camera focused on Cruz whose eyes were shut for a brief moment before snapping open.

Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Cruz.

"When you're dreaming about Cancun," tweeted Aaron Rupar, a Vox reporter, referencing Cruz's trip to Mexico during February when Texas was slammed by a winter storm and faced widespread power outages.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, a fellow Texan, also shared the video clip on Twitter with the caption, "Ted Snuz."

Meanwhile, Steve Guest, a communications advisor for Cruz, shared a statement from the senator on Twitter.

"For the millions of Americans who found something better to do tonight than listen to Joe Biden outline his socialist vision for our country, I can summarize his speech in three words for you: boring, but radical.”

See more Twitter reactions below:

when you’re dreaming about Cancun pic.twitter.com/nFva4LBCkj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

Ted Cruz is taking a siesta at tonight’s Biden speech, asleep on the job as usual. https://t.co/eP3SHi8e0q — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 29, 2021

Ted Cruz literally falling asleep in Biden speech



He is all of us pic.twitter.com/18Lpo8EDPp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2021

Ted Cruz, taking his job very seriously, y'all.pic.twitter.com/AOtp35m6bZ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 29, 2021

