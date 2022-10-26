Ted Cruz reminisces about the 'gorgeous woman in a halter top' who sat behind him at Yankee Stadium

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas attending Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Ted Cruz reminisced about the "gorgeous woman in a halter top" seated behind him at Yankee Stadium.

He said on his podcast he reminded himself to avoid getting caught on camera looking at the woman.

Cruz said a friend sitting beside him noted how "'to use the Monty Python phrase, 'She has great tracts of land.'"

Things got weird on Sen. Ted Cruz's podcast Wednesday as he reminisced about the "gorgeous woman in a halter top" seated behind him at Yankee Stadium during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

During "The Verdict," the Texas Republican recalled how he had to remind himself throughout the game to look ahead to avoid getting caught on camera looking at the woman the wrong way.

Cruz, who is married and has two daughters, said that his friend made note of how, "'to use the Monty Python phrase, 'She has great tracts of land.'"

"So he tells me this, and I'm like, 'Okay, all we need is one video of me turning around and my eyes shifting down,'" he said. "There are 24 frames in a second. For one 24ths of a second, I look down and that's an image they go with."

"I have to admit, the whole damn game, I'm like, 'I'm looking forward. Or if I turn around, my eyes are up, dammit,'" he said.

Cruz was at Yankee Stadium to cheer on the Houston Astros, who advanced to the World Series. His visit generated a lot of attention after some Yankee fans greeted him with hand gestures and four-letter words, but he said the media portrayal of his reception is "the very definition of fake news."

He said he probably had 30 or 40 people "suggest I do something that is anatomically impossible" and he called one man who yelled at him a "jackass," but he probably took 150 photos with Yankee fans. "You have these big New Yorkers who are hugging me, and like, we took selfies the whole time," he said.

The woman behind him was "actually very nice," he said, and they took a selfie early on in the game.

Story continues

"It was before. She was wearing a jacket or something. She was just sort of the fan behind me until...she wasn't," he said.

Cruz in 2017 infamously sparked a social media frenzy when his Twitter account liked a tweet with pornographic content. He blamed it on an accident by a staffer.

Read the original article on Business Insider