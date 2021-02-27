Ted Cruz Responds to Reports John Boehner Told Him to ‘Go F— Yourself’

Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read
Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) shot back at former House Speaker John Boehner (R., Ohio) on Friday after Boehner reportedly told the Texas Republican to “go f— yourself” while recording an audiobook of his forthcoming memoir.

“You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz said during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “To which my response was, ‘Who’s John Boehner?’”

Cruz’s comments follow an Axios report on Thursday that Boehner went off-script while recording the audiobook of his memoir On The House: A Washington Memoir.

Earlier on Thursday the former Speaker shared a picture of himself on Twitter holding a glass of wine with the caption, “Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.”

Also in his speech on Friday, Cruz discussed the future of the Republican party and predicted that former President Donald Trump will continue to be a key player in it.

“There are a whole lot of voices in Washington who want to just erase the last four years,” Cruz said. “And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified. And they want him to go away.”

“Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he added.

