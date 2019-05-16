Ted Cruz Makes Serious Call For Trump's Space Force To Fight Space Pirates

Ed Mazza

Sen. Ted Cruz said this week President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force could be used to combat space pirates. 

Then, he got annoyed at Twitter over the ensuing jokes about his plan to take on the threat of galactic buccaneers.  

Cruz began by noting the longtime historical need for naval forces to provide protection at sea from “bad actors,” according to The Hill.  

Then, he said: 

Pirates threaten the open seas, and the same is possible in space. In this same way, I believe we too must now recognize the necessity of a Space Force to defend the nation and to protect space commerce and civil space exploration.

Needless to say, the idea of space pirates took off on social media, with plenty of jokes ensuing as “Space Pirates” trended on Twitter. But Cruz didn’t see the humor in it, and even complained to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about a Twitter Moment capturing the quips: 

He also complained about a joke on “Meet the Press” about space pirates: 

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called Cruz’s complaint to Dorsey “the saddest tweet I’ve ever seen.”

Cruz replied: 

But none of that stopped the jokes. In fact, it only increased them as Twitter critics not only mocked his space pirate threat, but also his humorless complaints: 

