Ted Cruz’s Teenage Daughter Says She’s Bi, Disagrees With Him

Ted Cruz

On her now-private TikTok account, Caroline Cruz, 13, shared a video recently telling her viewers what it’s like being the daughter of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

In a video of pros and cons of living the life of a senator’s child, Cruz said, “Some of the good things are we get candy and gifts in the mail. We also get to travel sometimes.”

In the list of cons, Cruz said she had to have security even to walk in her neighborhood.

“I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” she said in the video. “Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time.”

The teen also said that their family Christmas card was photoshopped to make her shirt longer.

Cruz’s account went private shortly have her video started going viral. At the time, social media users posted what they wrote were screenshots of her profile that listed her pronouns on her bio as she/her and had “bi” written too.

A user asked Cruz if her father knew how she identified and she replied, according to the screenshots, “I haven't told him yet, I'm kinda nervous to tbh but I don't think he would be mad about it.”

Cruz is the oldest daughter of Ted Cruz, 51, and his wife, Heidi, 49. She has a younger 11-year-old sister. Ted Cruz is known for his anti-LGBTQ+ stances. He’s previously opposed same-sex marriage, banning the harmful practice of conversion therapy, and antidiscrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ people.