Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
Ted Cruz en CPAC el 26 de febrero de 2021 en Orlando, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Ted Cruz en CPAC el 26 de febrero de 2021 en Orlando, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz is being hunted by mobile billboards accusing him of being a "traitor". Activist group Really American PAC posted an image on Twitter of a truck bearing a banner blasting the Texas Senator, encouraging followers to donate so that the activists can "stay in Cruz's neighbourhood, follow him to church and more".

The Super PAC says it is “dedicated to defending Truth, Democracy, Social Justice, and Environment” and is focused on “delivering high-impact political messaging” against right-wing politicians.

The group took aim at Mr Cruz after he voted against the congressional certification of the electoral college votes despite the ransacking of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on 6 January.

In a 17 January statement, the group said that “Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley deserve the most blame for firing up the violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked the U.S Capitol and killed five people”.

On the fundraising page for the billboard campaign, the group adds that “rioters who broke into the Senate were quoted as saying Cruz ‘would want us to do this.’ That’s why we’re crowdfunding these billboards in his hometown in Texas to remind his voters and neighbours that Ted Cruz is a traitor and also betrayed this country. He must face consequences, electorally and under the law”.

A video from Really American PAC calling for the expulsion of Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley has reached 3.7 million views on Twitter.

In a video by The New Yorker documenting the riot from inside the Capitol, a member of the mob says: "Ted Cruz would want us to do this, so I think we're good."

Read more:Follow live updates on the Biden Administration and the Trump post-presidency

A spokesperson for Mr Cruz responded in a statement on 17 January, saying: "As Sen. Cruz has said repeatedly, the terrorist attack on the Capitol was reprehensible, and the criminals who carried out the attack should be fully prosecuted. He has been clear, consistent, and unequivocal: violence is always wrong-whether from Left or Right-and violent criminals should go to jail for a very long time."

Mr Cruz voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in which Democrats charged Mr Trump with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January. Really American PAC argues that Mr Cruz is guilty of the same crime.

The Texan is one of many Republicans eyeing a presidential run in 2024, but the field is frozen in place as long as a run from Mr Trump is possible.

Mr Cruz's approval rating among his home state voters nosedived after he fled to Cancun in Mexico during the power outages and freezing temperatures in Texas, The Houston Chronicle reported. Authorities at first thought that at least 40 people died from the cold in Texas, according to The Associated Press, but theDallas Morning News reported that the real number is likely much higher and will take months to ascertain.

The Independent has reached out to Really American PAC and Mr Cruz for comment.

