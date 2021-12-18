Ted Cruz Tweeted ‘Hush Child ... The Adults Are Working’ And You Know What Happened Next

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) fired off a patronizing tweet on Friday and received a series of blunt reminders in response.

Cruz, replying to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) criticism of his slow-walking of President Joe Biden’s State Department nominees, wrote: “Hush child. The adults are working.”

Hush child.



The adults are working. https://t.co/TVgvPU9YMt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2021

Critics went to town on Cruz, recalling his fleeing on a family vacation to Cancun in February as devastating winter storms struck his home state. The historic freeze killed hundreds and left millions of Texans without power.

They also mocked his recent vital work of attacking Sesame Street character Big Bird for saying they’d received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Says the person who gets mad at Big Bird... — Jeff Mayers (@TimeLordJeff) December 17, 2021

And reads Dr. Suess on the floor of the Senate. — Patti Stone (@Pjstone1030) December 17, 2021

Psssst, tweets aren’t work. — Biltong Baggins (@hanksportster) December 17, 2021

The adults don’t run to Cancun. — Chris Sullivan (@Ranjrz5) December 17, 2021

"Cancun Ted will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings." pic.twitter.com/kuAUyAZobn — AngryAngus (@AngryAngus9) December 17, 2021

This is hilarious as it comes from someone who acts like a child. https://t.co/Mgxa7t19kq — Adam Johnson (@AdamJohn96) December 18, 2021

🔥 replies 👏 my senator is such an embarrassment😒 https://t.co/zjZ6RNNC9m — Vaccinated Peggi (@p2cat) December 18, 2021

You were literally arguing with Big Bird 2 weeks ago. Sit down and shut the fuck up.



Signed,

Texas voter https://t.co/AY5EO1e7s8 — JamieNT (@jamient1776) December 18, 2021

