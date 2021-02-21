Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Zoellner
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
El senador Ted Cruz camina para registrarse para su vuelo de regreso a los EE. UU. En el Aeropuerto Internacional de Canc&#xfa;n en Canc&#xfa;n, M&#xe9;xico, el 18 de febrero de 2021 (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
El senador Ted Cruz camina para registrarse para su vuelo de regreso a los EE. UU. En el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún en Cancún, México, el 18 de febrero de 2021 (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was pictured on Saturday handing out bottled water to residents who are experiencing a shortage due to the winter storm, but the moment was criticised as a “photo op” for the Republican.

Mr Cruz shared the pictures on his Twitter account while writing “#TexasStrong”. In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles. But he did not reveal where the pictures were taken.

It comes after the senator was heavily criticised for travelling to Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday with his family as many Texans were without electricity and running water.

Following the backlash, Mr Cruz travelled back to Texas on Thursday afternoon and admitted that the trip was a “mistake”.

“It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it,” he told reporters.

Likely in an effort to redeem himself in the eyes of voters, Mr Cruz then decided to assist residents by handing out water to them.

Millions of Texans were currently facing a food and water shortage due to the winter storm that brought frigid temperatures and snow to the state. The freezing temperatures burst pipes and low water pressure has made the tap water unsafe to drink for some residents.

Mr Cruz faced criticism for the pictures he shared because many residents saw them as staged instead of genuine effort for him to help his constituents.

“First you abandon your constituents, now they are crisis photo opps to you? Do you have any shame at all @tedcruz?” One person tweeted.

Another person wrote: “I’m glad someone in Ted Cruz’s Senate office finally instructed him on how to fake compassion, humanity, and creating the illusion that he cares about the people he was elected to serve.”

Other people pointed out Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which tells Americans to receive a test three to five days after travelling and self-quarantine for at least seven days to avoid spreading the novel virus.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, was also in Texas on Saturday assisting with the crisis. She helped raise more than $4million for Texans for disaster relief and also visited a food bank in Houston, Texas.

“When disaster strikes, this is not just an issue for Texans; this is an issue for our entire country,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “And our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across this state.”

She added: “That’s the New York spirit, that’s the Texas spirit, and that’s the American spirit.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez reaction to the crisis, given it happened in a state she does not represent, has sparked people comparing her against Mr Cruz, given he decided to leave his state during the winter storm.

Read More

‘Hot water... a thing that nobody in Texas has’: Ted Cruz relentlessly skewered by SNL over Cancun trip

Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis

AOC volunteers at Houston food bank after raising more than $3 million for Texas storm victims

Recommended Stories

  • 3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

    Some say Kendall Jenner has no right to get into the tequila industry because she's not Mexican, but she's hardly the first celebrity to do it.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.

  • AOC doubled her fundraising total for Texas storm victims to $4 million, as she joined fellow lawmakers in Houston to continue relief efforts

    Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday said her fundraising effort for Texans suffering after winter storms doubled to $4 million.

  • Rep. Scalise: Don't pinpoint blame on Trump

    The member of House Republican leadership also said some Americans' concerns about the 2020 election could transfer over to the next election.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Volunteers at Texas Food Bank While Helping Raise $3.2 Million in Relief

    "One of the places it's going is the Houston Food Bank," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said of the fundraised money

  • Whether it’s Deshaun Watson or someone else, David Tepper is determined to get a great quarterback

    The in-plain-sight clue came from a comment Panthers owner David Tepper made in the All or Nothing season that focused on his football team. Tepper was determined to make what he believed to be upgrades at the three key positions that determine success or failure of a football team: coach, G.M., and quarterback. “This league [more]

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Has a Genius Styling Hack for Wearing Heels in Winter

    We'll be trying this combo ASAP.

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • Live politics updates: Biden visits friend Bob Dole who just announced lung cancer diagnosis

    The White House told reporters he was visiting "his close friend" Dole, with whom Biden served in the Senate for more than two decades.

  • How Rush Limbaugh changed American politics

    Few figures did more to shape the modern Republican Party than the talk radio powerhouse.

  • Kacey Musgraves Is Trolling Ted Cruz to Raise Money for Texas Relief

    She's selling "Cruzin' For A Bruzin'" t-shirts, and all proceeds will go to charity.

  • SNL mocks New York governor Andrew Cuomo for nursing home scandal

    New York governor was mentioned in two segments on Saturday

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • France's students rely on food handouts

    Every Tuesday evening, Chaimae Irfaq hands out food parcels to dozens of struggling students in the foyer of her Paris university residence, and takes one home for herself.She arrived in France in October to complete her business studies degree, and had expected to work part-time jobs to supplement the monthly allowance her father gives her. But with bars and restaurants closed, the jobs that students have traditionally relied on to pay tuition fees, rent and living expenses, are hard to come by. "If I had a job, I wouldn't need the 'Restos du Coeur's’ food aid. I would just keep on volunteering with them because there are lots of people who are more in need than I am. But right now, we students are in a situation in which we really need the 'Restos' and other NGO's help."The half-dozen charities distributing food in Paris say the number of students seeking help jumped after the government put France back under lockdown and then a nightly curfew late last year. With remote learning and a 12-hour curfew in place, there’s little for Irfaq to do outside her 20 square-meter room, and the monotony is taking its toll on her energy and motivation."It wasn't like I originally imagined. I was imagining a different student life, more open and more social. Instead, I find myself in this 20 square-meter room, with just my computer and me, far from my family and my friends. So sometimes I regret coming here this year but... it's okay."

  • Trump offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after their second summit, new series reveals

    Trump reportedly knew that Kim Jong Un had traveled to their second summit in Vietnam by train so offered to take him home on Air Force One instead.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have different opinions about health and safety, with one choosing to block seats and the other filling planes.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.