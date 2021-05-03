Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;In a Wall Street Journal column, Senator Ted Cruz pledged not to do favors for corporate donors from now on&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

In a Wall Street Journal column, Senator Ted Cruz pledged not to do favors for corporate donors from now on

(Getty Images)

US Senator Ted Cruz is facing ridicule for writing a surprisingly candid newspaper column, which one government ethics expert called “the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said.”

After a number of corporations objected to Georgia’s restrictive new voting law, Mr Cruz took to TheWall Street Journal to vent his fury. He and other Republicans, he pledged, will not do inappropriate favors in exchange for corporate money… “this time.”

“This time, we won’t look the other way on Coca-Cola’s $12 billion in back taxes owed,” Mr Cruz wrote in an op-ed titledYour Woke Money Is No Good Here. “This time, when Major League Baseball lobbies to preserve its multibillion-dollar antitrust exception, we’ll say no thank you.”

(Coca-Cola is in involved in a long-running tax-liability dispute with the IRS.)

As many observers pointed out, the Texas senator seemed to be admitting that he and other GOP lawmakers had done these things in the past.

“This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,” tweeted Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics.

“It’s the part everyone knows: these crooks sell access,” he went on. “Others have the sense not to admit it. This is why our republic is broken. Immoral politicians selling power we’ve entrusted to them like it’s theirs to sell.”

Another Twitter user put it more succinctly:

“Announcing you will no longer take bribes isn’t the defense you think it is.”

As his op-ed progressed, Mr Cruz dug his hole deeper. While promising not to accept corporate money – from now on – he quantified exactly how much he’d accepted in the past.

“In my nine years in the Senate, I’ve received $2.6 million in contributions from corporate political-action committees,” he wrote. “Starting today, I no longer accept money from any corporate PAC. I urge my GOP colleagues at all levels to do the same.”

In the next paragraph, he listed a few things he and his colleagues had “allowed” corporations to do at the United States’ expense.

“We’ve allowed them to ship jobs overseas, attack gun rights, and destroy our energy companies,” he wrote.

The Republican finished his article with a warning to those same companies.

“When the time comes that you need help with a tax break or a regulatory change, I hope the Democrats take your calls, because we may not,” he scolded. “Starting today, we won’t take your money either.”

Mr Cruz’s office has not yet responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Read More

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

Kansas lawmaker arrested after allegedly asking about child’s sex life on video

Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The swamp won’: Lincoln Project needles Trump with new attack ad

    ‘They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands, and you fell for it,’ the Lincoln Project taunts Mr Trump in a new ad

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Perfect for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Billionaire Warren Buffett is the fourth-richest man in America. Clearly the Oracle of Omaha (Buffett's nickname) knows how to make money by buying great companies and holding them for the long term. Here are three of his favorite holdings that would be a perfect fit for your retirement portfolio.

  • Epic Games CEO cites Apple's 'total control' over iPhones at first day of antitrust trial

    The chief executive of "Fortnite" creator Epic Games testified on Monday that he knew he was breaking Apple Inc's App Store rules by putting Epic's own in-app payment system into the game last year but wanted to highlight Apple's sway over the world's iPhone users, which now total 1 billion. "I wanted the world to see that Apple exercises total control over all software on iOS, and it can use that control to deny users' access to apps,” Tim Sweeney said from behind layers of plexiglass in a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, on the first day of an antitrust trial against Apple. The trial, expected to run three weeks, brings to a head a lawsuit Epic brought last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that centers on two Apple practices that have become cornerstones of its business: Apple's requirement that virtually all third-party software for the world's 1 billion iPhones be distributed through its App Store, and the requirement that developers use Apple's in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of up to 30%.

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Bank of America, JPMorgan Enter Swaps Trade Tied to New Libor Replacement

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. struck the first swaps trade tied to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield index Friday, as Wall Street tests new benchmarks meant to help replace Libor.The banks entered into a $250 million one-year basis swap with one side tied to BSBY, as the reference rate is known. The benchmark is constructed using aggregated and anonymized data based on transactions of commercial paper, certificates of deposit, U.S. dollar bank deposits and short-term bank bond trades, reflecting banks’ marginal funding costs. The other side of the swap is linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.Banks, barred from entering into new contracts tied to Libor beginning next year, have ramped up their efforts to prepare for its demise in recent months. While they’re planning to lean heavily on SOFR -- the Federal Reserve’s preferred replacement rate -- as an alternative benchmark for floating-rate instruments, market watchers say there’s room for others, particularly ones that include a credit component, which SOFR lacks.BSBY is one of an array of contenders, including Ameribor and ICE’s Bank Yield Index, seeking to carve out a niche for themselves in the post-Libor landscape.“We want to signal our support for credit-sensitive rates alongside SOFR,” said Sonali Theisen, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities electronic trading and market structure at BofA. “There’s a lot of work being done on having a rate that looks and feels like Libor.”BSBY is administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited, a subsidiary of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.For more on the transition away from Libor, subscribe to the Libor CountdownBofA and JPMorgan say that the usage of other alternative rates won’t curtail efforts to facilitate the wider adoption of SOFR.“We’re all focused on transitioning off dollar Libor as soon as possible,” said Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan. “This isn’t going to slow the SOFR transition down -- if anything, it’s going to accelerate it.”The transaction comes roughly five months after the execution of the first Ameribor-linked interest-rate swap transaction, and more than two years after the first such trade tied to SOFR.Earlier in April, Bank of America also issued a $1 billion six-month floating-rate note referencing the one-month BSBY index, according to a filing.Overnight BSBY most recently printed at 0.077%, compared to 0.01% for SOFR and 0.096% for Ameribor.Friday’s swap is “an important development in the market,” said Kavi Gupta, co-head of global rates trading at Bank of America. “We expect activity levels to pick up in the next quarter.”(Updates with benchmark levels in penultimate paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to note the BSBY-linked floating-rate note was issued in April.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Somalia invites state leaders to crucial election talks

    Somalia's prime minister has invited regional leaders to a fresh round of negotiations in the hope of resolving a protracted feud over elections that sparked violence in the capital.

  • Trump 'poisoning' democracy with 'big lie' claim -key House Republican

    The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said former President Donald Trump was "poisoning our democratic system" with his persistent false claims that his November election defeat was the result of fraud. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a Trump critic, assailed him in a tweet, risking further raising the ire of the former president's allies in their Republican Party.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening U.S.-UK travel market

    In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." The United States since March 2020 has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK from the United States.

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says

  • Pelosi’s archbishop calls for high-profile catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion

    ‘This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it’ Archbishop writes in 17-page letter