Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas
  • Mr. T
    Mr. T
    American actor and professional wrestler

Mr. T trended on Twitter Wednesday as people praised him for receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccine and saying he’d still mask up and socially distance “because the virus ain’t over, Fool!”

Not everyone appeared to be happy, though.

“Bizarre,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to the actor on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team,” whose real name is Laurence Tureaud.

Cruz attempted to spin 69-year-old Trueaud’s tweet into an attack on Hollywood elites.

But, amid rising coronavirus cases, critics made the same comment in response:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories