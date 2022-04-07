Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

Mr. T trended on Twitter Wednesday as people praised him for receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccine and saying he’d still mask up and socially distance “because the virus ain’t over, Fool!”

I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr — Mr. T (@MrT) April 6, 2022

Not everyone appeared to be happy, though.

“Bizarre,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to the actor on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team,” whose real name is Laurence Tureaud.

Cruz attempted to spin 69-year-old Trueaud’s tweet into an attack on Hollywood elites.

Bizarre.



535 Members of Congress can attend the State of the Union without wearing masks, but it’s still not good enough for Hollywood. https://t.co/Q2czqdtjx5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 6, 2022

But, amid rising coronavirus cases, critics made the same comment in response:

Are you saying some people (most) don’t have the “freedom” to get vaccinated or wear a mask, without you criticizing them? — Dawn (@dafw333) April 6, 2022

Why do you care if people are still wearing masks? Like why?! — jay (@beakinderhuman) April 6, 2022

Bizarre that you've got problems with someone making their own medical choices. — Anthony (@someguyslogic) April 6, 2022

And? I thought you were pro choice on masks! I still wear mine! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) April 6, 2022

Fled Cruz trying to start a fight with Mr. T? I’d love to see how this plays out! — Im him (@Giants7227) April 7, 2022

It’s called personal freedom. You should try it some day. — A.L.F. (@espengh) April 7, 2022

Really, you as a representative of the United States, want to shame an individual or several individuals about their choices? We have sunk that far as a country? — The Awesome Dennis (@MrAwesomePHL) April 6, 2022

What happened to @MrT 's, body Mr. T's choice? — 🇺🇦 Spoon (@Political_spoon) April 6, 2022

Why should you care how anybody else wants to protect their own health? Bit of a government overreach don't you think? — Janet V (@janetvolpe2) April 6, 2022

Why would you take it upon yourself to criticize someone for their personal decision to err on the side of safety? Do you know this person on a personal level?What kind of elected official are you? 🤡 — Holly Jones (@hajonesrva) April 6, 2022

But I thought you guys were all about freedom of choice and personal responsibility? — Diesel (@Diesel_mana) April 6, 2022

Mr. T is making a personal choice. Surely you aren’t against people making personal choices. — Karen T (@k_gurr65) April 7, 2022

It’s a personal choice? Remember freedom? — Kelly Boyd (@Dyobyllek) April 7, 2022

I thought you said it should be peoples choice? — John Slyfield 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 russian warship … (@slyfield4real) April 7, 2022

I dare you to say it to his face. What happened to freedom of choice? — 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 6, 2022

So, people can't CHOOSE to mask? Sounds like a mandate... — Jeffrey L. O'Malley (@icebergdad) April 6, 2022

Are you seriously going after Mr T now? — Mikey D (@MikeyD1162) April 6, 2022

You are about personal liberties. Let people choose what they wish. — Rick Rexroth (@RexrothHHS) April 7, 2022

So it's not about everyone's freedom then? — Just Jim 🇺🇦 (@NeitherExtreme) April 6, 2022

What do you care if someone wants to wear a mask — WTF is happening in this country? (@SFGamerbabe57) April 6, 2022

We need a lot more people like @MrT who care about health and safety. — James Stanley Barr (@jsb1980) April 6, 2022

Because the cases in many areas have jumped up 50% in the past 10 days. — Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) April 6, 2022

Not if you have elderly parents, unvaccinated children, or an immune compromised family member. Many of us do. — 😷 Bibliobibuli. Hygge is my ikigai. 😷 (@fowerli) April 6, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

