Ted Cruz wore a mask referring to Texas' 1835 battle against Mexico as he fled to Cancun

Azmi Haroun
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wears a protective mask while departing the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

  • Sen. Ted Cruz was caught en route to Mexico during a historic freeze in Texas wearing a mask that referenced the Battle of Gonzalez.

  • It is considered the first battle in the Texas Revolution fought against the Mexican government.

  • Cruz's mask had a cannon and the words "Come and get it," which represent the battle.

As Sen. Ted Cruz was caught en route to Mexico during a historic freeze in Texas, he wore a mask nodding to a watershed moment in Texas history.

The mask, emblazoned with a tiny cannon and the word "Come and Take it," refers to the Battle of Gonzales in 1835, when in defense of a small cannon (lent to settlers by the Mexican government four years earlier), American colonists successfully took what is now Gonzales, Texas.

Settlers in Texas also flew a flag that said, "Come and take it," referring to the cannon. It's considered the first battle of the Texas revolution.

Cruz ironically referenced that history while flying to Mexico as millions of Texans faced unprecedented power outages.

According to the San Antonio Express News, Cruz has been spotted wearing the same mask on January 6, the day that he voted to object to Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes counts, and the day that a violent mob stormed the Capitol.

Cruz was also photographed wearing the mask at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Texas representative is under fire over his short trip to Cancun, which he has blamed partially on his family, amid mixed messages about how his family has been affected by the blackouts and storms.

"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon," Cruz said in a statement.

"This has been an infuriating week for Texans," Cruz said. "Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too."

"We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm," Cruz said.

Cruz told conservative talk show host Joe Pagliarulo on Monday that, "thankfully, my home, we didn't lose power. So right now we've got a bunch of the neighborhood kids all over playing with our girls, because their parents lost power and our house was lucky."

Later in the show, Cruz said, "If you can stay home, don't go out on the roads, don't risk the ice. … Don't risk it. Keep your family safe, and just stay home and hug your kids."

