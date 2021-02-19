Ted Cruz's wife texted neighbours inviting them to flee 'freezing' homes to Mexican resort

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Allen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.&#xa0; - Dan Christian Rojas/AP Photo
In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. - Dan Christian Rojas/AP Photo

Ted Cruz has faced condemnation from Texans as leaked text messages showed his wife had planned a four-day family break in Mexico as millions in the storm-ravaged state went without power.

Heidi Cruz sent a group text message to friends saying their home was “FREEZING” and they "couldn't stand it anymore". She asked if anyone wanted to join a trip to Cancun, Mexico and suggested the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

According to the messages, leaked to the New York Times, Mrs Cruz wrote: "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun there is a direct flights at 4:45pm and hotels w capacity. Seriously. Covid test to come back which we will take there."

She added: "The Ritz Carlton has rooms at like $300 and we've been there many times great property god security etc no issues."

Mr Cruz, who lives in Houston and represents Texas as a US senator, has been lambasted for the trip.

Texas has been plunged into chaos by a devastating snow storm which left millions, including the Cruz family, without electricity.

Mr Cruz and his family left on Wednesday afternoon but, after being spotted at the airport, he issued a statement. The senator said he was just being a "good Dad" by taking his two daughters to Mexico.

He said they had asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was cancelled for the week, and he was flying back on Thursday.

However, after returning, amid widespread questioning of his explanation, Mr Cruz confirmed he had originally been scheduled to stay in Mexico through the weekend.

The senator said he began second-guessing the trip the moment he first got on the plane.

He said: "It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it."

The trip was condemned by Democrats and Republicans, and could harm Mr Cruz's ambitions to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

He finished second to Donald Trump last time there was a race for the Republican nomination in 2016. Allen West, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said: "It's something that he has to answer to his constituents about.

"I'm here trying to take care of my family and look after my friends and others that are still without power. That's my focus."

The extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of at least 57 people in Texas and nearby states. After five days of outages many Texans now have power back, although 185,000 businesses and homes were still without it on Friday.

The weather affected drinking water systems and seven million people, a quarter of the Texas population, were told to boil tap water before drinking it.

Recommended Stories

  • Heidi Cruz Texted Friends To Organize Cancun Vacation At Ritz-Carlton: NYT

    The revelation dented Sen. Ted Cruz's excuse that he was doing his daughters' bidding with a Cancun vacation while fellow Texans struggled in record cold.

  • Report: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Mexico for vacation while state faces power crisis

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a&nbsp;weather crisis&nbsp;that has left much of Texas without power.

  • Ted Cruz - live: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • People Want Justice For Snowflake, Ted Cruz's Dog Who Did Not Go To Cancun

    The senator left the dog, reportedly a poodle, in his cold Texas house while he flew to Mexico.

  • Why you should file your 2020 taxes now

    Those who earned less in 2020 than in previous years should prioritize filing their 2020 taxes ahead of the next stimulus payments.

  • Two Dalit girls found dead in suspected poisoning

    Two Dalit girls have died and a third is critically ill in a suspected poisoning in northern India. Relatives of the teenage victims said they had been found with their limbs bound with their own clothes. The dead girls aged 13 and 16, along with the survivor, aged 17, were found on their family farm in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were sisters and the 13-year-old was their cousin. Repeated high profile cases of murder and sexual assault against women have caused widespread anger in India in recent years. The girls belonged to Dalit, or untouchable, families who are considered outside the Indian caste system and who can face widespread discrimination. A brother of the victims said they had gone to the farm in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh to collect grass. He told Indian Express: “Today, they got late returning, so we went to look for them. We found them tied up, with clothes.” Police said they bodies bore no signs of injuries and the deaths were suspected poisonings. "There was some white substance coming out of their mouth and doctors have said there were symptoms of poisoning. We are recording statements of all the people concerned and an in-depth probe is being conducted. Necessary action is being taken," Supt of Police Sureshrao A Kulkarni told the BBC. A string of horrific crimes against women have caused repeated waves of anger in India since the notorious 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in the capital, Delhi. Yet despite regular protests, and new laws brought in after the 2012 attack, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Unnao district has also seen similar high-profile crimes in recent years. A woman was murdered on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Invite people aged 50 and above to mass vaccination centres, says Andy Burnham

    Vaccines should be offered to people aged 50 and above at mass vaccination centres to prevent doses "sitting in fridges" at the super hubs, Andy Burnham has said. The Mayor of Greater Manchester said more than 50 per cent of appointments at the city's Etihad Stadium mass vaccination centre are not being taken up because the older, less mobile age groups being prioritised would rather go to their local GP The former Labour Health Secretary said younger age groups should be invited to major centres while older people visited a local surgery. Local NHS leaders have said any excess vaccine would be transferred to other centres. The national vaccine rollout has officially reached categories five and six, which comprise people aged 65 to 69 and all those aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk from Covid. However, some parts of the country are racing ahead and calling healthy adults aged 60 to 64.

  • Trump ‘refused’ to meet Nikki Haley at Mar-a-Lago

    Haley slammed media for stoking ‘nonstop Republican civil war,’ adding that reporting on Republican feuds is ‘calculated strategy to pit conservatives against one another’

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    The Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience.”

  • Hannity Goes All In Defending Cruz’s Cancun Trip, Gets Contradicted By Cruz On Own Show

    The Fox News personality's take on the Mexico vacation didn't square with the Texas Republican's story.

  • Ted Cruz under fire for family trip to Cancun as Texas grapples with winter storm

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz is facing criticism after he and his family went to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state struggled with the aftermath of a deadly winter storm that left millions without power. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the details.

  • Tensions start to emerge in Biden’s dance with governors

    Some governors are increasingly rankled by federal maneuvers like moving vaccine out of their control, creating early friction as Biden wraps up his first month.

  • Billionaire Peterffy Says N.Y. Rich in Florida Are There to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence Moens made how much in the Covid-fueled boom?“At least $100 million,” Thomas Peterffy guesses a few days after Moens sold a house for $122.7 million. “At least,” Peterffy adds, breaking into a chuckle. “Maybe he would laugh at the number. He’d say it’s $200 million, silly, or $300 million.”Feeling comfortable poking fun at Moens (who declined to comment) is just one sign of Peterffy’s insider status in this cosseted enclave for masters of the universe. So too, perhaps, is his ease inviting a reporter to lunch at Mar-a-Lago, which is a few doors down from land he bought for more than $20 million from -- you guessed it -- Moens.Saying Peterffy’s name at the club’s main gate elicits a warm welcome. Soon I am seated with the Hungarian-born founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group in the outdoor dining room. No one’s at the pool, croquet is on the club’s schedule. Across a green expanse of lawn, the helipad installed during Donald Trump’s presidency is being demolished.And, as Peterffy points out, planes are once again flying directly overhead, dramatically punctuating the arrival of a latte for him and a slice of Trump Chocolate Cake for me. The flight pattern halted during Trump’s presidency has resumed, Peterffy said, clarifying that it’s not quite as intrusive on his property.Play GolfPeterffy is in the middle of a thought about what he calls the difficulty of finding platforms to spread the ideologies of free enterprise, capitalism and personal freedom when he spots Brad Parscale walking toward Trump’s living quarters.Parscale was head of digital for Trump in his 2016 run for president, and campaign manager in his second. And so the moment arrives to ask, what’s next for Trump, recently stripped of a few platforms himself.“We don’t even know what he wants to do,” said Peterffy, who gave $250,000 to Trump’s campaign in 2017, and $7 million to the GOP Senate Leadership fund last year. “We hope as little as possible.”Peterffy, 76, posited that Trump, 74, could easily step back from business and politics.“I think I’m very unique that I’m still working, but most people don’t work at that age anymore,” said Peterffy, who’s worth $23.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But would Trump really want to retire? “He can play hours and hours of golf,” he replied.Peterffy decided to become a Florida resident in 2014, two days after Democrat Dan Malloy was re-elected for a second term as Connecticut’s governor. “I was actually very mad,” said Peterffy, whose Greenwich-based firm is the world’s largest electronic broker. “I picked up my little bag and said, ‘I’m not going to come back.’”‘It’s Uncomparable’Now he has company arriving from New York and California and the Midwest. And it’s not temporary.“They will not go back,” he said. “They love the weather, the schools, the life. It’s uncomparable.”At the dinner parties he attended last weekend, Peterffy said the conversations were about the way forward for the Republicans.“The issue here is that the Republican party is even less organized than the Democratic party is,” Peterffy said. “The far left of the Democratic party, the socialist Democrats, are the only organized political party in the United States that I’m aware of. I’ve studied Marxism and Leninism so I know how that works and the importance of organizing and organizing every day of the week.”When it comes to trading, Peterffy also sees a need for better organization, especially after the GameStop frenzy that he said almost brought the financial system down.Read more: Peterffy Says Markets Almost Broke During GameStop MayhemHis solution: require that short interest on stocks be reported daily, rather than only twice monthly, and that the margin on short sales be increased by 1% for every additional 1% of stock shorted.“It’s a simple change,” he said. “Up until now this was not a problem because short squeezes are illegal so nobody did it. But with the social networks, you can just drop a comment here and there and soon enough we are into a movement. There is no specific person to organize that you could put in jail. That’s why it’s happening.”Peterffy said that Robinhood Markets, the online brokerage that was a key player in the GameStop run-up, and its co-founder, Vlad Tenev, “get more media attention and blame than they deserve.”“They have 13 million accounts, with an average of $3,000 per account, so $40 billion,” Peterffy said. “Forty billion dollars is by far too little to cause all the havoc in the markets that they are often being blamed for.”As for Tenev, “he’s basically a programmer, he doesn’t understand the business very well; that’s apparent, from what he said on some of these interviews,” Peterffy said. “It’s OK, he doesn’t have to -- on Wall Street, conventionally, the CEOs are always salespeople.”A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.Options TradingAt Interactive Brokers, Peterffy said he’s putting an emphasis on educating young people so that they don’t wind up losing lots of money and staying away from markets altogether. Customers, for example, have to pass a test before they can trade options. But the platform also has features designed to attract active, sophisticated investors.Peterffy said he learned options when he was 24, working for a silver and gold dealer.“One day my boss said, ‘I hear there are people trading these things called puts and calls but nobody knows how to price them,” he said. “If you could figure out what they are worth, we could make some money. And then he explained to me what puts and calls were. So that’s all I knew about it.”Peterffy ran computer simulations “until a formula started to shape up,” he said, noting he arrived at what is now called the Black-Scholes model, named for Fischer Black and Myron Scholes. Scholes won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1997.“People ask me, ‘Why did he get a Nobel Prize and not you?,’ Peterffy said. “I often say, ‘He got the Nobel Prize, but I got the money.’”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

    As Texas remains in the grip of an unprecedented freeze United States Senator Ted Cruz was seen at the airport in Cancun after reportedly purchasing a return ticket home Thursday. (Feb. 18)

  • In chilling movie about murder hornets, a scene of slaughter

    In an exclusive clip from the new Discovery Plus documentary Attack of the Murder Hornets, a beekeeper makes a horrifying discovery.

  • Malia Obama Just Got A Job Writing For Donald Glover’s New TV Show

    Malia Obama has made a jump to the writers’ room, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with Anyone who’s watched Malia Obama grow up (so, all of America, pretty much) knows that the elder First Daughter has big Hollywood dreams. She worked as a production assistant on the HBO series Girls, interned []

  • 25 Easter Crafts for Kids to Keep Your Little Bunnies Occupied

    Another holiday is upon us, friends, and that means you’ve got another golden opportunity to keep the young and the restless busy with some festive arts and crafts projects. From DIY eggs to festive wreaths,...

  • Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged

    In the first television interviews of his post-presidency, Donald Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times — each instance unprompted and unchallenged. Trump emerged this week for interviews with Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Network tied to the death of Rush Limbaugh. Each network actively appeals to Trump's base conservative audience.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Doing Ted Cruz's Job To Provide Texas Storm Aid

    The New York congresswoman helped raise $2 million in relief for Texans and is heading to the state to dispense supplies after the GOP senator went to Cancun.

  • U.S. Capitol Police investigating role of 35 officers during January 6 riot

    Thirty-five U.S. Capitol Police officers are being investigated for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and six have been suspended with pay, the police department said in a statement on Friday. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence when throngs of former President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol, overpowering security forces. Two law enforcement officers later committed suicide.