Ted Heath 'witch hunt' police chief guilty of making sexual comments to shocked staff

The former police chief, who led the “witch hunt” investigation against Sir Edward Heath over false allegations of sex abuse, has seen his career end in disgrace after he was found to have made inappropriate sexual remarks to colleagues.

Mike Veale, 57, the former Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, now faces the possibility of being placed on the police barred list, which would mean he was unable to work for policing organisations in the future.

The disciplinary panel found that Mr Veale’s offences constitute gross misconduct.

Submissions from counsel will be made on what the remedy should be and those submissions will be sent by the panel in a report to the Cleveland PCC, who will make the final decision on whether Mr Veale is put on the barred list.

Following a three-day hearing in Middlesbrough, a police disciplinary panel found that Mr Veale’s accusers – identified only as Witnesses B and C – had given truthful accounts.

Sara Fenoughty, the legally qualified panel chair, said: “We heard your submissions on the facts and we preferred the evidence of Witnesses B and C and we find the allegations proven.”

He ‘horrified’ a female officer

Mr Veale, who previously headed up the Wiltshire force, was found to have horrified a female officer of senior rank with a lewd comment he made while they sat in her car during his 10-month tenure as Chief Constable of Cleveland Constabulary.

After reading out a complimentary email he had received from a councillor as they sat in her car, Mr Veale told her: “Go on, you can touch yourself now.”

The comment, made before a meeting with the chief executive of Stockton Borough Council and a local MP, left the officer – identified as Witness B – “in shock”.

Three months later, in December 2018, Mr Veale left the same officer furious by suggesting she and a male colleague were “bedfellows, metaphorically and otherwise”.

He made the comment to Simon Bailey, the Chief Constable of Norfolk, who had invited Veale and his senior team to learn about best practice in the field of public protection.

Both the male and female officers were stunned by the comment.

Claimed two officers were ‘bedfellows’

Giving evidence, the male officer – identified only as Witness C – said: “Mr Veale said to Mr Bailey that Witness B and I were bedfellows, metaphorically and otherwise.

“The context I took that in was that Mr Veale was suggesting that Witness B and I were involved in a relationship outside of work.

“He laughed while he said it, that is why I felt the way he said it was in a more suggestive way.

“My wife is a police officer and Witness B’s husband was a police officer. We were all acutely aware of the damage that kind of rumour and innuendo could cause.

“We were aware of people who had been affected by rumours in the organisation so allowing rumours to spread would be potentially damaging for both of us.”

The disciplinary hearing in Middlesbrough also heard that Mr Veale asked Mr Bailey whether he would like to cuddle his staff officer, a Cleveland officer in the rank of chief inspector.

The exchange was detailed by Witness B in her witness statement.

Mr Veale denied any of the comments were ever made in the way suggested.

He did admit using the term “bedfellows” but in a hotel bar, not in front of Mr Bailey and only in the context that it meant “collaborative working”.

He admitted that the female officer – identified as Witness B – became angry at the term, but he pointed out its meaning in a “business setting” and invited her and the others present to Google it.

Frequently referring to himself in the third person, Mr Veale gave evidence to the hearing.

He admitted he could be ‘sweary’

He admitted he could be “sweary” and that he had upset people during his spell in charge of Cleveland from March 2018 to January 2019.

But he said that was only because of his “robust” methods in ringing changes at a “force in crisis”.

He said: “Year after year after year senior leaders had turned a blind eye and people did not like to hear it. They did not like that truth and I was animated and robust about some of the things I was uncovering, some of the people involved and some of the practices I uncovered.

“I knew I had offended a number of people in the way I had confronted some of the truths. I knew I had offended lots of people who were disbenefitted by the changes I was making. It upset a huge amount of senior leaders particularly.”

However, he said he had tried to deal with his staff with humility.

Mr Veale said: “I would have been self-deprecating. In Mike Veale language that means taking the mickey out of myself. I try to show humility, that is how you engage with people to win their confidence.”

He resigned from his position with Cleveland Police following the accusations in 2019.

Before joining Cleveland Police, Mr Veale was in charge of the Wiltshire force, during the ill-fated investigation into allegations of child abuse against Sir Edward Heath.

Detectives working on Operation Conifer spent around two years and more than £1.2 million investigating allegations that the former Tory prime minister abused children as part of a VIP paedophile ring.

Fantasist Carl Beech, who was one of those who made false allegations against Sir Edward, was later jailed for 18 years for perverting the course of justice.

In 2018, Mr Veale claimed people were trying to destroy his reputation after an independent report revealed he had lied to his colleagues over a smashed mobile phone.

He had told colleagues he broke his work phone when he dropped it in a car park and it was run over by a vehicle.

But an investigation by the police watchdog discovered that Mr Veale had lied about the incident and had actually smashed the device when he played a poor shot during a round of golf and hit his bag with a club in frustration.

Despite admitting lying, Mr Veale blamed the media for his actions by placing him under “intense pressure” during the Ted Heath investigation. He also suggested he had been the target of a vexatious campaign to destroy his reputation.

