Ted Heath witch hunt police chief accused of ‘sexualised’ comments

Mike Veale, who led an investigation into false allegations of paedophilia, is accused of making sexualised comments - ROD MINCHIN/PA

The former police chief who led the “witch hunt” against Sir Edward Heath over false allegations of sex abuse told one of his senior female colleagues “go on you can touch yourself” as they were sitting in a car together, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

Mike Veale, the former Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, is accused of making the inappropriate comment when he was the head of Cleveland Police.

It is alleged the incident took place on Oct 11 2018 while he and a colleague were preparing to attend a meeting with the chief executive of Stockton council.

After reading out an email from a councillor, Mr Veale allegedly looked at the female officer’s lap and said: “Go on, you can touch yourself now.”

But the 57-year-old denies the charge, claiming he actually said that the woman should “pinch herself at being in the presence of such a well-regarded chief constable”.

Second allegation

Mr Veale is also facing a second allegation that he suggested the woman and a senior male colleague were “bedfellows” during a lunch with senior colleagues.

If found to have committed gross misconduct, Mr Veale, who is no longer a serving officer, could find himself on the barred list and unable to work for any police organisation.

Press and the public were excluded from the hearing in Middlesbrough during the evidence of the two senior officers on the instruction of Sara Fenoughty, the independent chair of the complaint panel.

She ruled that the evidence of the officers - known as Witness B and Witness C - should be given in private and the details of their disclosures would go unreported.

‘Breach of standards’

Dijen Basu, counsel for Steve Turner, the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, who brought the case, said Mr Veale’s alleged “sexualised” comments constituted a breach of the standards expected of a senior officer.

He said if he were still a serving officer and the case was proven “dismissal would be justified”.

The second charge related to a working lunch with Simon Bailey, the former chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary, with Witnesses B and C present along with Lisa Theaker, his assistant chief constable, and Helen Wilson, his staff officer.

Mr Basu said: “You made a remark to the effect that Witnesses B and C were bedfellows, metaphorically speaking or otherwise, and then laughed.”

Outlining the proposed defence, Mr Basu said: “Mr Veale says Witness B misunderstood, misheard or misrepresented what was said, and there was no reference to her touching herself and no glance at her lap area while the comment was made.

“He says he read out a complimentary email about him and he was making a joke about the fact she should pinch herself at being in the presence of such a well regarded chief constable.

“He does not dispute the use of the word bedfellows but used it in a non-innuendo sense.”

Before joining Cleveland Police, Mr Veale was in charge of the Wiltshire force, during the ill-fated investigation into allegations of child abuse against Sir Edward.

Sir Edward Heath, former prime minister, in the garden of his home in Salisbury, in 1989 - MARTIN CLEAVER/AP

Detectives working on Operation Conifer spent around two years and more than £1.2 million investigating allegations that the former Tory prime minister abused children as part of a VIP paedophile ring.

Fantasist Carl Beech, who was one of those who made false allegations against Sir Edward, was later jailed for 18 years for perverting the course of justice.

In 2018, Mr Veale claimed people were trying to destroy his reputation after an independent report revealed he had lied to his colleagues over a smashed mobile phone.

He had told colleagues he broke his work phone when he dropped it in a car park and it was run over by a vehicle.

But an investigation by the police watchdog discovered that Mr Veale had lied about the incident and had actually smashed the device when he played a poor shot during a round of golf and hit his bag with a club in frustration.

Despite admitting lying, Mr Veale blamed the media for his actions for placing him under “intense pressure” during the Ted Heath investigation and also suggested he had been the target of a vexatious campaign to destroy his reputation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.