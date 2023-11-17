Ted Karras, Joe Mixon on Joe Burrow's injury

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals captains Ted Karras and Joe Mixon spoke about Joe Burrow's wrist injury following Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football loss to the Ravens.

Recommended Stories