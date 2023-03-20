'Ted Lasso' cast visits White House to meet Bidens, promote mental health awareness
Jason Sudeikis, along with other cast members of TV series "Ted Lasso," visited the White House to discuss the importance of mental health.
When is the best time of day to sack a manager? Moments before he steps on to the training pitch? Or summoned like a condemned man, easing into his premium parking space for what he knows in his heart is the last time?
Bukayo Saka struck twice as Arsenal moved a step closer to the Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace 4-1 on Sunday. The Gunners are eight points clear of current champions Manchester City, having played a game more. Palace, who fired manager Patrick Vieira this week, saw its relegation concerns deepen after stretching its winless run to 13 games in all competitions.
Here's everything you need to know about actor Jason Sudeikis's massive net worth and how he earned it (spoiler alert: a lot of it has come from Ted Lasso).
Bidens to host "Ted Lasso" cast to promote mental health; Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize, praise from comic pals; "Shazam! Fury of the Gods'" stumbles with $30.5 million debut in the U.S.. (March 20)
Road rage “comedy” Beef is coming to Netflix on April 6, and that’s probably not a moment too soon for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who are probably relieved to be done with it. Speaking at a South By Southwest Q&A (via Variety), Yeun mentioned that their “bodies shut down” when they were done filming, with Wong adding that both of them “broke out in hives” after the shoot. “Mine was on my face. His was all over his body because he’s weak like that,” Wong explained. She also noted that someth
Goldie Hawn is giving her take on cancel culture, sharing memories from her decades-long Hollywood career, and is also weighing in on the Oscars slap.
The network will air back-to-back episodes of the show's first season beginning April 25
Actors from the smash-hit comedy series "Ted Lasso" will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of mental health, the administration said Sunday.The president and First Lady Jill Biden "will welcome Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso to the White House to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being," the White House said in a statement.
John Fetterman and his burgeoning Capitol Hill staff remain laser-focused on serving Pennsylvanians while he seeks treatment for clinical depression.
A pilot had to make an emergency landing in Long Island, New York, after an engine malfunction on his single-engine plane.
He says he used his training to land the plane at the nearest safe location, and that he is thankful he was able to walk away without getting hurt.
The Winchesters showrunner, Robbie Thompson, has thoughts about that season finale and what the future looks like, including Supernatural.
Paris Saint-Germain's march towards another Ligue 1 title was slowed on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, a result that allowed Marseille to close the gap on the leaders to seven points with 10 games remaining.The result allowed Rennes to reclaim fifth place from Lille in the fight for European qualification.
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have been married since 2001
Shazam! Fury of the Gods' David F. Sandberg reacted to the superhero film's slow start at the box office.
Series co-creator Janine Nabers called the episode one of its "wildest." And, spoiler alert, it's a pretty wild show.
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with Sunday’s biggest audience, while the night’s demo winner isat this point TBD. CBS | Pending adjustment due to very delayed start times, 60 Minutes is reporting the night’s largest audience (with 8.5 million viewers, per CBS). The Equalizer drew 6.1 mil, East New […]
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand's position on Russia remained unchanged.
UPDATED: Julianne Hough will join Dancing with the Stars as a co-host while Alfonso Ribeiro has been upped to emcee of the franchise in its 32nd season, Deadline has learned. Hough will assume Ribeiro’s previous role on DWTS, which is to interview the dancers after their performances in the Celebraquarium, or Sky Box. The news […]