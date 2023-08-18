Ted Lasso Director Declan Lowney and Songwriter Sam Ryder Talk Emmy Nomination
Ted Lasso director Declan Lowney and songwriter Sam Ryder share details on the song "Fought & Lost" Emmy Nomination.
Ted Lasso director Declan Lowney and songwriter Sam Ryder share details on the song "Fought & Lost" Emmy Nomination.
Here's a list of the best smart scales you can buy to keep track of your weight and get healthier, as chosen by Engadget editors.
California Blue Shield's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
Walmart has upended the grocery business, and smaller rivals are struggling to survive.
Oh, and it's under $50.
SUSE, the German Linux vendor and acquirer of enterprise tools like Rancher and Neuvector, has had its fair share of owners since it was founded in 1992. Then Attachmate and Micro Focus merged in 2014, only to sell off SUSE to private equity firm EQT Partners in 2018, which then took it public with an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the heady days of summer 2021. EQT remained SUSE's largest shareholder throughout its time in the public markets, owning 79% of all shares.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wed in June 2022. He reportedly gets $1 million every two years they are married.
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
Streaming services are raising prices, bringing back ads, and cracking down on passwords. The streaming good times are over.
X appears to be working on new ID verification features several months after rampant impersonation temporarily derailed the company’s paid verification plans.
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing. WhatsApp says this choice was made to ensure that sharing photos remains fast and reliable.
One of the more exciting vehicles that Fisker revealed earlier this month was the Alaska electric pickup. Now Fisker has even more details to share.
Walmart's refresh is inviting in a new wave of customers, according to the company's C-suite.
Asghari, who married the singer a star-studded wedding in June 2022, cites irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition.
It has not been the Yankees' season.
The president’s son and business partners made over $20 million from foreign business deals since Joe Biden was first elected vice president in 2008, the GOP alleges.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.
The pandemic upended the decades-long shift from goods to services, and Home Depot's executives wonder if that shift is finally over.
Raquel Leviss talks to Bethenny Frankel, who is threatening to sue NBCUniversal and wants reality stars to unionize.