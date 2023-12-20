Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham lines up new TV role in action series

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is teaming up with Prime Video for a thrilling eight-episode action series.

According to Variety, she'll be joined by the Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer, whose credits include The Help, Onward, Divergent and The Shape of Water, in the currently untitled series.

The pair will star as best pals Judith and Debbie. When Judith's double life as a gun-for-hire is exposed after a botched job, the duo must go on the run from a mysterious and relentless enemy – all while Debbie processes the news about her best friend's line of work.

This series, which was the subject of a major bidding war between at least six streamers, comes from executive producer Tessa Coates (Feel Good), Skydance Television, Double Dream and Orit Entertainment.

"I'm not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms Spencer, Tessa Coates' hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream," said Waddingham in a statement.

"To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon... It's all just incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to get our collective teeth into it."

Spencer went on to add: "I was in as soon as I heard Tessa's stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream.

"We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."

While fans wait for the new series, Waddingham's Home for Christmas musical extravaganza on Apple TV+ was recently released in time for the festive period, featuring several of her Ted Lasso co-stars.

