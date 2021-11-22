Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent.

Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, had traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha.

The jury deliberated for more than three days before it came to its ruling, clearing Rittenhouse on Nov. 19 of all five charges. Among the people who congratulated him was former President Donald Trump, who agreed that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.

Nugent, a rock star in the 1970s and ‘80s and now a staunch conservative who has been a vocal supporter for gun rights, said in a recent podcast that Rittenhouse “is exactly what the founding fathers wanted all Americans to be.”

“He did the right thing,” Nugent said of the shootings. “He neutralized evil forces that threatened to end his life.”

During the two-week trial, Rittenhouse said he shot Rosenbaum after he tried to grab his own gun. He later shot and killed Huber, who had hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard, The Associated Press reported.

The firearm techniques were applauded by Nugent, who said Rittenhouse performed “so tactfully, so efficiently.”

Nugent took it a step further in the “Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen” podcast. The rocker said he wants to provide Rittenhouse “a lifetime supply of ammunition” and wants to start a gun training class in Rittenhouse’s name.

“As a young man, boy did he do good,” Nugent said on the podcast. “He knew that weapon. He was a samurai as a teenager that under those unbelievable, traumatic and physically assaultive conditions — he did his job. It was beautiful. I applaud everything Kyle Rittenhouse stands for.”

Rittenhouse has not responded to Nugent’s offer. The teenager’s first public comments since his acquittal will be aired on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 22.

Rittenhouse’s acquittal led to nationwide protests, including in Kenosha where many gathered in anger, NPR reported. President Joe Biden said the verdict left him “angry and concerned” but said in a statement on the White House lawn he stands by what the jury concluded.

