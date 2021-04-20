Ted Nugent reacts after testing positive for COVID: ‘Never been so sick in my life’

Mike Stunson
Ted Nugent, who has long downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic as a “scam,” said Monday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The controversial singer revealed his diagnosis on Facebook Live and said he has been “sicker than a dog.”

Nugent said his symptoms include a stuffed-up head and body aches

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying,” the singer said. “I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled.”

Nugent used racist terms to describe the virus, which he spoke about with television personality John Brenkus in a second Facebook Live.

“I’ve never been so sick in all my life,” Nugent said. He went on to suggest there is no point in being tested for COVID-19 and downplayed the need for social distancing, mask wearing and being vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier this month, Nugent said his 2021 tour had been canceled because of the pandemic. He lamented his frustration with the decision by production companies, which he called “COVID-19 freaks”

Nugent, 72, has also misled fans about the number of people who have died from the virus, its death rate, and comparisons with the Spanish Flu of 1918, Snopes reported.

He asked why the country was not shut down for COVID one through 18, incorrectly suggesting there have been 18 years of coronavirus infections. (The “19” in COVID-19 refers to 2019, the year the virus was discovered.)

In August 2020, Nugent called the coronavirus a “leftist scam to destroy (then-President Donald Trump).“

Nugent said he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine because he does not trust them. On Christmas, Nugent said the coronavirus is “not a real pandemic and that’s not a real vaccine.”

Of the 75 million Americans who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of last week, there were just 5,814 “breakthrough cases” of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

