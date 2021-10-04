Ted Nugent describes beating COVID-19, likens vaccinated people to sheep

It seems like rock star Ted Nugent thinks vaccine mandates have a "stranglehold" on the public.

Nugent, who said he was sharing "truth, logic, and common sense with people who care," responded to a question Friday about vaccine policies, referring to COVID-19 as a "weaponized virus." He contracted the coronavirus earlier in 2021.

"I did what the government told me not to do, which is what I always do," he said. "Because what the government tells you to do is always the wrong thing. I took hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, steroids, and zinc and continued with my healthy lifestyle, being clean and sober and eating venison, and my wife and I recovered in just a few days."

Nugent has been asked countless times to run for office, he said.

"I've shared campfires both literally and figuratively with great families across this country," the 73-year-old told PBS. "God, family, country, Constitution, Bill of Rights, that man-in-the-arena work ethic, law and order. Those are the battle cries of good families in this country, and they know that I've always stood up and raised hell for those basic, traditional values and the foundation of the American dream — quality of life."

His calling is to make sure politicians adhere to constitutional values, he said.

"I'd like to think my calling is to raise hell with those who attempt to represent 'we, the people,' based on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all those foundational values, so I raise hell with those running for office to vet them to make sure they adhere to their sacred constitutional oath before they get into office," Nugent continued.

Nugent referred to the coronavirus vaccine as an "experimental shot."

"If you try to give it to me, I'll experiment on you," he added.

For those who got the vaccine, Nugent said he speaks "their language" and will "speak to them thusly."

"Baaaaaah," he said, imitating a sheep. "Baaaaaah. Baaaaaah. Baaaaaah."

