Teddi Mellencamp blames Dorit Kemsley robbery on Dana Wilkey for putting 'RHOBH' star 'in danger'

Teddi Mellencamp is seemingly pointing fingers at Dana Wilkey.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that Wilkey, who has appeared as a pal on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," put Dorit Kemsley "in danger" by posting about the fashion designer before she was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 p.m. on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen.

The 45-year-old was reportedly held at gunpoint while her two young children – 7-year-old son, Jagger, and 5-year-old daughter, Phoenix -- were in the home. No one was harmed.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (pictured here) had some strong words for Dana Wilkey on social media. Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"I hope you sleep really well tonight," Mellencamp commented on a snap of a deposition Wilkey had posted on Instagram, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, it showed Kemsley’s LLC, which is named after her residential street. However, the document didn’t disclose Kemsley’s exact home address.

"You put her and her kids in danger by posting this," said the wellness coach and daughter of John Mellencamp. "Disgusting."

It’s unknown why Wilkey, 46, uploaded the document with the caption "Guess why I’m posting this?" to begin with.

Kemsley’s husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, claimed that the deposition is a "normal statutory document," and that Wilkey shared to photo in question to spark drama, the outlet reported.

According to Bravo's website, Dana Wilkey "is known in Beverly Hills for her over the top, celebrity driven events." Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage/Getty Images

"The first [reason] is because she’s thirsty and wants more followers (don’t follow her) and thinks this will help," the 54-year-old wrote in the since-deleted post, as quoted by the outlet. "The 2nd answer is because she’s trying to imply to her less informed followers that this public document in some way suggests we the Kemsley’s [sic] have done something wrong and are crooks/con people."

"This is a statutory document that’s required by law and simply provides basic information about an LLC," he continued. "Because you have attempted to hurt my family’s reputation in a sad attempt to garner more attention and I’m delighted to award you C.T. [alluding to the C-word] of the week."

Reps for Mellencamp, the Kemsleys and Wilky did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the DailyMail, Kemsley was sleeping when the men broke in. They broke through a door downstairs and entered her bedroom. She reportedly begged them, "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother."

One of the men allegedly said, "Kill her." The burglars ransacked the house for 20 minutes and left with Kemsley's jewelry and handbags.

Dorit Kemsley was reportedly held at gunpoint while her two young children were in the home. No one was harmed. Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Kemsley had just returned from a wedding in London on Tuesday.

After the men left, she called 911 and her husband, who was still in London. A source said she is "traumatized" by the incident.

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

It features "6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a backyard with a pool, cabana, putting green, and a sports court. Additional features include a screening room and 3-car garage," according to post on social media when it was listed for sale. It has since been taken off the market.

On Wednesday morning, Kemsley's Bravo co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Mellencamp were spotted arriving at the Encino home after the incident.

Mellencamp isn't currently on the reality TV show. She was previously a main cast member on Seasons 8 –10 and a guest on Season 11.

Reps for Bravo, the network behind the franchise, didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.